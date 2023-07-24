Deepak Ravikumar dominates, triple for Diljith TS in national racing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepak Ravikumar dominated the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit here this weekend with three wins and two podium finishes in six races as he led a team performance racing sweep in both Indian Junior Touring Cars and Formula LGB 1300 categories.

Ravikumar reserved his best for the three Touring Cars races that had a combined 17-car grid comprising three categories, the Indian Touring Cars, IJTC and Super Stock, winning two races and notching a second-place finish behind team-mate Akkineni Anand Prasad.

Also achieving a triple for the weekend was experienced racer Angad Matharoo from Chennai in the MRF Saloon Car category (Toyota Ethios) without raising a sweat.

Thrissur’s Diljith TS (DTS Racing) won all three races in the Super Stock class.

Vishal guides Sir Mutha home

Riding on M Vishal Ram’s unbeaten century (148 n.o.), Sir Mutha School defeated Don Bosco, Egmore by two wickets in the semifinals of the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup Under-19 inter-school tournament.Brief scores: Semifinals: (innings restricted to 90 overs per side) Don Bosco, Egmore 338 lost to Sir Mutha School 339/8 in 86.5 ovs (Vishal Ram 148 n.o.).

Maiden title for Jabez

Jabez Naveen Kumar of TRDBSA clinched the sub-junior boys snooker title by defeating the defending champion Abdul Saif of SSA in the 39th Tamil Nadu billiards and snooker State ranking championship. Results: Final: Jabez Naveen Kumar (TRDBSA) bt Abdul Saif (SSA) 2-1. Semifinals: Abdul Saif (SSA) bt S Lakshmi Narayanan (SSA) 2-1; Jabez Naveen Kumar (TRDBSA) bt Rahul Williams (CDBSA) 2-1.

Pirajan cracks ton

D Pirajan century’s (100) for Dindigul was the feature of the drawn match against Erode in the TNCA inter-districts U-14 tournament played on Sunday.

Brief scores: Tirunelveli DCA 116 in 63.5 ovs drew with Tiruvallur DCA 133/1 in 42 ovs (Dharshan 61 n.o.). Erode 205 in 89.3 ovs & 66/3 in 23 ovs drew with Dindigul 187 in 57.4 (Pirajan 100). Salem 252 in 69.5 ovs & 152/2 in 34 (Saafir 52) drew with Dharmapuri 167 in 74 overs (Tharun 75, Rohan 3/26, T Ashwin 3/24). Tirupur 364/7 in 90 ovs & 120/2 in 25 (ST Shri Dharun 58) drew with Kanyakumari 67 in 47.2 ovs (Pranav 5/19).

CHENNAI: Deepak Ravikumar dominated the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit here this weekend with three wins and two podium finishes in six races as he led a team performance racing sweep in both Indian Junior Touring Cars and Formula LGB 1300 categories. Ravikumar reserved his best for the three Touring Cars races that had a combined 17-car grid comprising three categories, the Indian Touring Cars, IJTC and Super Stock, winning two races and notching a second-place finish behind team-mate Akkineni Anand Prasad. Also achieving a triple for the weekend was experienced racer Angad Matharoo from Chennai in the MRF Saloon Car category (Toyota Ethios) without raising a sweat.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thrissur’s Diljith TS (DTS Racing) won all three races in the Super Stock class. Vishal guides Sir Mutha home Riding on M Vishal Ram’s unbeaten century (148 n.o.), Sir Mutha School defeated Don Bosco, Egmore by two wickets in the semifinals of the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup Under-19 inter-school tournament.Brief scores: Semifinals: (innings restricted to 90 overs per side) Don Bosco, Egmore 338 lost to Sir Mutha School 339/8 in 86.5 ovs (Vishal Ram 148 n.o.). Maiden title for Jabez Jabez Naveen Kumar of TRDBSA clinched the sub-junior boys snooker title by defeating the defending champion Abdul Saif of SSA in the 39th Tamil Nadu billiards and snooker State ranking championship. Results: Final: Jabez Naveen Kumar (TRDBSA) bt Abdul Saif (SSA) 2-1. Semifinals: Abdul Saif (SSA) bt S Lakshmi Narayanan (SSA) 2-1; Jabez Naveen Kumar (TRDBSA) bt Rahul Williams (CDBSA) 2-1. Pirajan cracks ton D Pirajan century’s (100) for Dindigul was the feature of the drawn match against Erode in the TNCA inter-districts U-14 tournament played on Sunday. Brief scores: Tirunelveli DCA 116 in 63.5 ovs drew with Tiruvallur DCA 133/1 in 42 ovs (Dharshan 61 n.o.). Erode 205 in 89.3 ovs & 66/3 in 23 ovs drew with Dindigul 187 in 57.4 (Pirajan 100). Salem 252 in 69.5 ovs & 152/2 in 34 (Saafir 52) drew with Dharmapuri 167 in 74 overs (Tharun 75, Rohan 3/26, T Ashwin 3/24). Tirupur 364/7 in 90 ovs & 120/2 in 25 (ST Shri Dharun 58) drew with Kanyakumari 67 in 47.2 ovs (Pranav 5/19).