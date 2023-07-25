Home Sport Other

BWF Japan Open: Srikanth, Prannoy enter pre-quarters; Aakarshi knocked out

Both are set to face each other in the next round.

Published: 25th July 2023 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - A collage of Indian Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth (L) and HS Prannoy, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles competition in the BWF Japan Open but it was curtains for Aakarshi Kashyap, who ran into Akane Yamaguchi in her very first outing, here on Tuesday.

The tournament is taking place at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

The Indians had a mixed outing, as in the men's singles, Srikanth brushed aside Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan 21-13, 21-13 to comfortably make the pre-quarters, while compatriot Prannoy too easily defeated Li Shifeng of China 21-17, 21-13 to enter the Round of 16.

Both are set to face each other in the next round.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi failed to get past the formidable Yamaguchi of Japan, losing 17-21, 17-21.

In women's doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand engaged in a battle against the Japanese duo of Sayaka Hobara and Suizu. Despite losing the opening game, the Indians prevailed 11-21, 21-15, 21-14 to enter the pre-quarters.

In the mixed doubles category, the Promoted from Reserves (PFR) Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Nelakurihi Sikki Reddy failed to make the most of their opportunity, as despite winning the opening game, they were taken out by the Taiwanese duo of Ye Hong-wei and Lee Chia-hsin 21-18, 9-21, 18-21.

Remaining opening round Indian fixtures: Men's singles: Mithun Manjunath vs Weng Hongyang, Priyanshu Rajawat vs Lakshya Sen Women's singles: PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yiman, Malvika Bansod vs Aya Ohori Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BWF Japan Open Badminton Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy Aakarshi Kashyap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp