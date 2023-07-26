Home Sport Other

Chennai district secures Chief Minister Trophy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin felicitated the state women’s football team at the CM Trophy event | M Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With 113 medals, Chennai district were adjudged the champions and bagged the prestigious CM’s Trophy for the 2022-2023 edition at a glittering function at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium here on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the cup to players. Chengalpattu came second with 55 medals, while Tiruvallur came third with a medal tally of 52. Overall, Chennai district had bagged 61 gold medals, 33 silver and 24 bronze.

In the previous years, only 10 sports disciplines were there for the athletes in single category. But this year it was increased to 15 disciplines and five categories (school, college, general, government employees and the differently-abled). About 27,000 athletes from 38 districts took part in the tournament.

At the function, the TN women’s football team earned special praise from the state sports minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for their stellar performance in the nationals. They had beaten Haryana 2-1 to clinch the senior women’s national championship. Later the football team received a cheque of `60 lakhs as an award the CM Stalin.

At the function, he also spoke briefly about the infrastructure capacities of the state apropos hosting sports events. “We are also fighting for the success of the Indian team. Not only athletes, we are also fighting for the success of India, our team is India. Everyone in our team is united and striving for India’s success with “team spirit”. During the Chess Olympiad, we showed our hospitality through performances.

The growth of the sports sector in Tamil Nadu is a source of pride. Thank you to everyone for hosting the Chief Minister Trophy. On behalf of Tamil Nadu Government, Rs 50.86 crore had been allocated. An allocation of Rs 28.8 crore has been made for giving prizes to the winners of the competition,’’ the CM added,

The state-level event was conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu between July 1-25. The top three winners in each category bagged cash prizes. A coffee table book too was released on the occasion.

