India cross as China issues stapled visas to Arunachal sportspersons; coach hopes rest gets clearance

CHENNAI: The Wushu team for the World University Games in Chengdu is still waiting for instructions after a late-night drama on Wednesday forced them to withdraw after three Arunachal Pradesh players were issued staple visas. The team of 12, including two coaches, was at the IG International Airport but when three Arunachal players — Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu — were given staple visas, the Indian government asked the entire team to abort their departure.

The issue of visas for the University Games from July 28 to August 8 was not without drama either. Unlike in the Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games, at the World University Games, the players have to apply for visas separately. According to Wushu officials, the team had approached the Chinese Embassy’s visa application centre on July 17. The Chinese authorities granted visas to nine of the players and officials and denied the three Arunachal players.

In fact, the three players were asked to re-apply on July 24 and were given visas on Wednesday but stapled ones. It is understood that almost everything was going on smoothly before their flight at 1.05 am. But as soon as the government learnt about the stapled visas, the team was asked to leave the airport. The Wushu Association of India has been in talks with the All India University (AIU) officials to sort out the matter. According to one of the coaches in the team Raghvendra Singh, India has fielded a strong contingent and are also Asian Games medallists. The entire team is waiting for instructions from the government.

The coach felt it would be good if the rest of the five members are allowed to participate as well. “I would request the government to please allow the rest of the team to go and participate,” he told this daily. “We have a very good chance and we can show that China would not want us to win more medals than what we are capable of. If players compete and win medals abroad it gives them a lot of confidence. The Asian Games are less than two months away and we have the last Games medallists with us.” The coach has said that he has requested the AIU officials to intervene in China. “Even if we can be allowed to go tomorrow, it will be good,” he said.

This is not the first time that sportspersons from Arunachal have been handed stapled visas. Though earlier, players used to take part in events with stapled visas, there have been occasions when players from sports like archery, karate and weightlifting missed out.



Team: Bhanu Singh, Ravi, Sharwan Kumar, Sanma Brahma, Onilu Tega, Naorem Devi, Mepung Lamgu, Nyeman Wangshu; Rahul Sigh, Raghvendra Singh, Mahadevan Veerappan, Natesan V Thiyagachanthan.

