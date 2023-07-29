Olympian Rupinder Pal Singh leads special drag flick camp in Odisha

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Olympian Rupinder Pal Singh to lead a week-long camp concentrating on drag flicks. Organised by the Sports and Youth Services Department to create quality drag-flickers has commenced here at Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

With the 31 players split into eight groups, the camp will feature Odisha’s most promising boys and girls in the Senior, Junior and Sub Junior categories. This will provide a comprehensive training experience for the players. The initiative will benefit the hockey cadets from Panposh Sports Hostel, Hockey High-Performance Centre, and SAI Sundargarh of Odisha. Rani Rampal will lead the camp for strikers in August.

The camp will provide a comprehensive training experience for the attendees alongside video analysis of the various techniques, physical testing and fitness. Furthermore, to ensure the holistic development of the players, the program will include psychological testing and preparation to help players during high-pressure situations.

Speaking on the camp, Rupinder Pal Singh said, “This camp is a great initiative. It is an opportunity for me to pass on my knowledge, skill and experience to young players in Odisha. The camp will focus on drag flicking and on technical, physical and mental aspects of the game.”

Rupinder expressed his views about Odisha’s robust sports ecosystem, “I had come to Bhubaneswar in 2020, however, there has been even more development since then, there are state-of-the-art facilities for players from the state. The hockey program is very modern with a great focus on sports science, nutrition and psychology. It is no surprise that Odisha is one of the best states in India for hockey and sports in general.”

This initiative is organised by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha, in collaboration with Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Hockey Association of Odisha will be concluded on 3rd August.

