India's Gyaneshwari and Koyel win silver medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

While Gyaneshwari finished runner-up among the juniors, Koyel came second in the youth category on day three of the Championships at the Gautam Buddha University.

Published: 30th July 2023 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar

Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

GREATER NOIDA: India's Gyaneshwari Yadav and Koyel Bar secured silver medals in the women's 49kg event at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Sunday.

Gyaneshwari lifted a total of 175kg (78 kg+97 kg).

Two failed attempts -- one each in snatch and clean and jerk section -- prevented the Chhattisgarh from matching her gold-winning effort at the Commonwealth Senior Championships held here earlier this month.

Spearheading India's campaign in the absence of Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 20-year-old had recorded personal best in the snatch (78kg) as well as the clean and jerk section (98kg).

Philippines' Rosegie Ramos was crowned the Asian Junior Champion for her effort of 182kg (83kg+99kg) while Vietnamese lifter Birch Tram Ngyun 169kg (76kg+93kg) took home the bronze.

In the youth event, Koyel heaved 69kg in snatch and 86 kg in clean and jerk for a total effort of 155kg.

Another Phillippine lifter Jhodie Peralta won the gold 160kg (73kg+87kg) while Thailand's Phanida Denduang 151kg (67kg+84kg) came third.

