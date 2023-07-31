IOC requests Randhir to continue as OCA acting president

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked Randhir Singh to continue working as acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The IOC issued a letter in this regard on Sunday.

“Following the IOC Executive Board decision of 27 June 2023 in relation to the provisional suspension of the IOC Member in Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, and in particular the point relating to a further investigation into the OCA elections by the IOC, I would like to clarify certain points relating to the IOC’s position in this regard. Seeing as the IOC investigation is likely not to be concluded before October 2023 and since the IOC has not recognised the election of Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah, the IOC will continue to work with you as OCA’s acting President and with the OCA Executive Board that was in place prior to the Bangkok General Assembly,” read the letter signed by James Macleod, director of Olympic Solidarity and head of National Olympic Committee (NOC) relations at the IOC.

Singh has also been asked to direct the OCA administration in all matters, including the calling of any executive boards, general assemblies and any other meetings needed for the governance of the OCA.

“Following the outcome of the IOC investigation, we will work with you to implement the next steps of a roadmap to ensure the continued functioning of the OCA according to the basic principles of good governance,” the letter read further.

