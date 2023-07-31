SDAT Dolphin bag overall swimming championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SDAT Dolphin with 359 points won the overall championship (boys and girls) at the TNSAA 39th sub-junior and 49th junior State aquatic championship on Sunday. Results: Individual championship: Group 1: Boys: H Nithik, Turtles 34 pts; Girls: S Dayanitha, Waves Academy 33 pts; Group 2: Boys: MS Nitheesh, TDSA Tirunelveli 35 pts; Girls: Shreenithi Natesan, St Britto’s Academy 35 pts; Group 3: Boys: Monish Naidu, Coimbatore Corporation 33 pts; Abdul Hafeez, SDAT Chennai 33 pts; Girls: Ashvitha, APS Chennai 33 pts; Shashini, SAV Titles 33 pts; Team Championship: Group 1: Boys: ACES, 145 pts; Girls: SDAT Dolphin, 80 pts; Group 2: Boys: SDAT Dolphin, 107 pts; Girls: SDAT Chennai 108 pts; Group 3: Boys: WAVES Academy 59 pts; Girls: SAV Titans, 82 pts; Team Championship Overall: Boys: Turtles 212 pts; Girls: SDAT Dolphin 189 pts; Overall Championship:( Boys & Girls): SDAT Dolphin 359 pts.

Double ton for Santhosh

An unbeaten double century by D Santhosh Kumar (201 batting) helped Globe Trotters to bag a lead of 136 runs over India Pistons CC on the second day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA game. Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Alwarpet 193 & 26/1 in 15 ovs vs Jolly Rovers 428 in 104.5 ovs; At Wahe Guru: Nelson 358 in 107.1 ovs (Maan K Bafna 100, M Shahrukh Khan 5/103) vs Grand Slam 237/8 in 71 ovs (Sanjeet Desai 64, P Hemcharan 56, Sachin Rathi 4/58); At CPT-IP: India Pistons 226 vs Globe Trotters 362/3 in 100 ovs (D Santhosh Kumar 201 batting); At Tagore MC: Sea Hawks 231 & 149/2 in 35 ovs (R Sanjay 46 batting, Himmat Singh 92 batting) vs AGORC 158 in 64.5 ovs (Shubhang Mishra 75, M Silambarasan 4/34); At SSN: Vijay 238 & 17/0 in 6 ovs vs MRC ‘A’ 234 in 83.4 ovs (M Affan Khader 52, B Anirudh Sitaram 68, H Trilok Nag 6/41); At SRMC: Young Stars 145 & 223/9 in 68 ovs (Ganesh Satish 109 batting, Dharmendra Jadeja 6/84) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 254 in 65.4 ovs.

Puducherry Surf Open concludes

The Puducherry Surf Open, the inaugural event of the East Coast Pro Tour, came to a close on Sunday as Ramesh emerged as the champion in men’s open category. Meanwhile, Kamali won the women’s open category with Sugar Shanthi coming second.

Big win for Thiruvallur

Riding on centuries by M Mohith Singh (138 n.o) and KP Thaswin Kumar (107), Thiruvallur district thrashed Dharmapuri by 222 runs in the TNCA inter-districts U-16 tournament.

Brief scores: Karur 83 in 39.5 ovs (KS Pranav Aadithya 4/18) lost to Coimbatore 85 for no loss in 9.3 ovs (R Saaisiddarth 52 n.o); Thiruvallur 329/1 in 50 ovs (M Mohith Singh 138 n.o, KP Thaswin Kumar 107) bt Dharmapuri 107/8 in 50 ovs (M Pranav Balaji 3/12).

