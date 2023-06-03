Home Sport Other

Badminton: Lakshya Sen exits Thailand Open after hard-fought battle against second seed Kunlavut

This was the first time the Indian shuttler entered a semifinal this season, improving on his previous best of reaching the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters in January.

Published: 03rd June 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BANGKOK: The Indian challenge at the Thailand Open ended after star shuttler Lakshya Sen lost a tough three-game men's singles semifinal against Thailand's second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Almora looked in control in the first game but lost his way as the match progressed to eventually go down 21-13, 17-21 and 13-21 in a contest that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

It was neck-and-neck between the two shuttlers in the first game before Sen surged to an 11-6 lead at the break. His opponent then came out strong after the break and won four straight points to reduce the lead to 11-10.

Sen fought back just at the nick of time to take a five-point lead and closed down the opening game quite easily without giving any chance to his opponent.

The second game was fought evenly between the two players as they matched each other till 10 points before Kunlavut used his cross-court smashes to take a narrow 12-10 lead for the first time in the match.

The Indian, however, forced his way with the help of long rallies and precise drop shots as the battle continued between the two players.

Kunlavut then went on to pocket four straight points to win the second game and take the match to the final game.

In the decider, the momentum initially shifted in Kunlavut's favour as he raced to a 5-2 lead but the Indian clawed his way back.

The long rallies finally took a toll on the Indian, who looked tired as the final game progressed, handing Kunlavut a substantial 18-12 lead after which the Thai closed down the decider quite easily.

Kunlavut will next play the winner of the other semifinal between Hong Kong's eighth seed Cheuk Yiu Lee and Toma Junior Popov of France.

Lakshya had entered the semifinal for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals.

His ranking has dropped down to 23 from a career-high sixth due to a string of below-par performances this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badminton Lakshya Sen Thailand Open
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp