ISSF Junior World Cup: Indian shooter Sainyam wins gold

Published: 03rd June 2023 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SUHL: India's Sainyam on Saturday claimed the gold medal in the women's 10 m air pistol competition to start the country's campaign in the ISSF Junior World here on a rousing note.

Sainyam shot 238 in the eight-women final to finish on top of the podium, even as the other Indian in fray, Suruchi Inder Singh settled for the sixth place with 154.1.

Korea's Kim Minseo claimed the silver medal with a total score of 236, while the bronze went to Liu Heng Yu of Taipei, who shot 216.9.

Sainyam was placed third in the qualification with 571, while Suruchi was in fifth place.

Sainyam clinched bronze in women's 10m air pistol event at the Khelo India Youth Games in February.

