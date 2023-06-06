Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup: India fightback to secure 2-2 draw against Korea

By PTI

KAKAMIGHARA: India came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Korea in their third game of the women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

Yujin Lee (15th) and Jiyon Choi (30th) found the back of the net for Korea, while Deepika Soreng (43rd) and Deepika (54th) scored a goal each, enabling India to secure a draw and maintain their position at the top of Pool A.

Korea swiftly settled into a passing rhythm and dominated India in the first quarter, controlling the majority of possession and repeatedly testing India's defence.

They won a couple of penalty corners but failed to capitalise.

However, they were able to take the lead when Lee scored a field goal through a well-placed shot from inside the D.

With a 1-0 lead, Korea entered the second quarter with an assertive approach and played a pressing game to dominate India.

But minutes before the half-time break, India began to put pressure on Korea by counterattacking, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Meanwhile, Korea shifted gears and started playing more aggressively which helped them double their lead as Choi converted a penalty corner with absolute precision to make sure that Korea went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

The third quarter began with Korea attacking again and winning an early penalty corner, which India's goalkeeper Aditi Maheshwari saved to prevent Korea from extending their lead.

Meanwhile, India upped their game and began bisecting Korea's backline, which paid off when Soreng scored a field goal to pull one back for the Indian team.

Keen to hold on to their advantage, Korea focused on keeping possession of the ball in the fourth quarter, however, that didn't stop India from finding the equaliser as Deepika calmly converted a penalty stroke to level the score.

Confident after getting back in the game, the Indian team increased the frequency of their attacks but no more goals were scored in the final quarter as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

India will next play against Chinese Taipei in their fourth and last Pool A game on Thursday.

