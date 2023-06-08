Tamil Nadu paddler Hansini secures silver

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talented youngster M Hansini of Tamil Nadu lost to Syndrela Das of Bengal 10-12, 9-11, 7-11 in the Youth girls’ Un-15 final of the UTT National Ranking table tennis championships held at Hyderabad on Wednesday. Aditya Das of Tamil Nadu reached semifinals of the Youth U-13 category where he lost to Aditya Das of Bengal 9-11, 12-14, 4-11. Results: Girls: U-15 Youth Girls: Final: Syndrela Das (WB) bt M Hansini (TN) 12-10, 11-9, 11-7; Boys: U-13 Youth Boys: Semifinals: Aditya Das bt Akash Rajavelu 11-9, 14-12, 11-4 (TN); Vatsal Dulkan bt Samriddha Bhattacharya (WB) 11-8, 11-9, 11-6.

Athray-Akshay in final

The pair of Athray Rajprakash and Akshay Ram from Tamil Nadu beat the duo of Rithik Jeyanth and Sai Karan Angamuthu, also from TN, 7-5, 6-4 in the boys U-16 doubles semifinals of the ZOHO Karur AITA CS7 Under 16 tennis championship pn Wednesday. Results: Doubles: Semifinals: Boys: Thirumurugan V(TN)/Ahbin Nanna CS (TN) bt Leroy Joseph Thomas (TN)/ Leroy Laszber Thomas (TN) 6-1,6-3; Athray Rajprakash (TN)/Akshay Ram (TN) bt Rithik Jeyanth (TN)/Sai Karan Angamuthu (TN) 7-5,6-4; Girls: Sree Syleshwari V (TN)/Sree Sasthayani V (TN) bt Santhravadhani (TN)/Janice Richard (TN) 6-0, 6-0; Pranitha Vivekanandan (TN)/Bawyasree ASR (TN) bt Nindhya Jasmine (TN)/Prisha Chellapandian (TN) 6-0, 6-3.

Hari shines

All-round display by V Hari Ragavendra (68 n.o. and 3/24) put Ranipet in command over Thiruvallur on Day one of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 match. Batting first Ranipet made 208, in reply Thiruvallur were reeling at 49 for 4 in 15 overs at stumps. Brief scores: Ranipet 208 in 86.3 overs (V Hari Ragavendra 68 n.o, Kiran Karthikeyan 3/57, K Nirmal Kumar 3/61) vs Thiruvallur 49/4 in 15 ovs (V Hari Rgavendra 3/24); Salem 165 in 57.5 ovs (AM Eniyaan 39, J Hemchudesan 3/43) vs Tiruchirapalli 108/2 in 36 ovs (Nitin R Ramanan 57 batting); Kanyakumari 143 in 45 ovs (S Arin 34 n.o. R Yeshwanth 6/44) vs Kallakurichi 111/6 in 42 ovs (S Mohamed Ibrahim 57 n.o, M Mohamed Mavasim 3/30).

Dull draw

Central Excise and Chennai Customs played out a 1-1 dull draw in the Senior Division league of The Chennai Football Association. Suresh scored for Central Excise in the 57th minute, while Marudhu Pandi notched up the equaliser in the 80th minute.

CHENNAI: Talented youngster M Hansini of Tamil Nadu lost to Syndrela Das of Bengal 10-12, 9-11, 7-11 in the Youth girls’ Un-15 final of the UTT National Ranking table tennis championships held at Hyderabad on Wednesday. Aditya Das of Tamil Nadu reached semifinals of the Youth U-13 category where he lost to Aditya Das of Bengal 9-11, 12-14, 4-11. Results: Girls: U-15 Youth Girls: Final: Syndrela Das (WB) bt M Hansini (TN) 12-10, 11-9, 11-7; Boys: U-13 Youth Boys: Semifinals: Aditya Das bt Akash Rajavelu 11-9, 14-12, 11-4 (TN); Vatsal Dulkan bt Samriddha Bhattacharya (WB) 11-8, 11-9, 11-6. Athray-Akshay in final The pair of Athray Rajprakash and Akshay Ram from Tamil Nadu beat the duo of Rithik Jeyanth and Sai Karan Angamuthu, also from TN, 7-5, 6-4 in the boys U-16 doubles semifinals of the ZOHO Karur AITA CS7 Under 16 tennis championship pn Wednesday. Results: Doubles: Semifinals: Boys: Thirumurugan V(TN)/Ahbin Nanna CS (TN) bt Leroy Joseph Thomas (TN)/ Leroy Laszber Thomas (TN) 6-1,6-3; Athray Rajprakash (TN)/Akshay Ram (TN) bt Rithik Jeyanth (TN)/Sai Karan Angamuthu (TN) 7-5,6-4; Girls: Sree Syleshwari V (TN)/Sree Sasthayani V (TN) bt Santhravadhani (TN)/Janice Richard (TN) 6-0, 6-0; Pranitha Vivekanandan (TN)/Bawyasree ASR (TN) bt Nindhya Jasmine (TN)/Prisha Chellapandian (TN) 6-0, 6-3.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hari shines All-round display by V Hari Ragavendra (68 n.o. and 3/24) put Ranipet in command over Thiruvallur on Day one of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 match. Batting first Ranipet made 208, in reply Thiruvallur were reeling at 49 for 4 in 15 overs at stumps. Brief scores: Ranipet 208 in 86.3 overs (V Hari Ragavendra 68 n.o, Kiran Karthikeyan 3/57, K Nirmal Kumar 3/61) vs Thiruvallur 49/4 in 15 ovs (V Hari Rgavendra 3/24); Salem 165 in 57.5 ovs (AM Eniyaan 39, J Hemchudesan 3/43) vs Tiruchirapalli 108/2 in 36 ovs (Nitin R Ramanan 57 batting); Kanyakumari 143 in 45 ovs (S Arin 34 n.o. R Yeshwanth 6/44) vs Kallakurichi 111/6 in 42 ovs (S Mohamed Ibrahim 57 n.o, M Mohamed Mavasim 3/30). Dull draw Central Excise and Chennai Customs played out a 1-1 dull draw in the Senior Division league of The Chennai Football Association. Suresh scored for Central Excise in the 57th minute, while Marudhu Pandi notched up the equaliser in the 80th minute.