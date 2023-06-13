Squash WC: India face Hong Kong test in opener

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE fourth edition of the Squash World Cup — a mixed-team competition — will be played from June 13 to 17 at the all-glass court inside Express Avenue Mall in Chennai. The last edition was also held in Chennai in 2011 with Egypt lifting the trophy.

Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will spearhead India’s challenge. The duo have plenty of experience and will look forward to exploiting the home conditions. The inaugural ceremony was held on Monday with Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, being the chief guest.

India will take on Hong Kong in the tournament opener. With the season-ending PSA World Tour finals scheduled to held in Cairo (Egypt) on June 20 many of the top have decided to skip the World Cup event.

Each match will be played on a best-of-five games format, each to seven points (it’s 11 points in general), even if tied at 6-6. In a tie, there will be four matches wherein the winner of the match between the top seeds of opposing teams will get two points, and the contest between the second seeds will get one. Each team will comprise two men and two women. In the event of a draw, the winning team will be decided by the greater positive difference between games won and lost.

Eight teams — India, Egypt, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa, Malaysia, Australia, and Colombia — will vie for top honours. The tournament will see some highly competitive players who are inside the world’s top 100. Egypt are the top seeds, while India are seeded second. Pitted in Group B, India’s toughest challenge will come from Japan, who have Satomi Watanabe (World No 18 in the women’s section) and solid players in Ryunosuke Tsukue and Tomotaka Endo (men).

Groupings

Pool A: Egypt, Australia, Colombia and Malaysia.

Pool B: India, Japan, South Africa and Hong Kong, China.

