Badminton: Lakshya, Rajawat enter second round of Indonesia Open; Kashyap exits

By PTI

JAKARTA: Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen stormed into the second round of the men's singles at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event with a straight-game win over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia on Wednesday.

Lakshya, a world championship bronze medallist and ranked 20th in the world, took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of world number 11 Lee 21-17 and 21-13.

Lakshya will next face compatriot Srikanth Kidambi in the round of 16. Kidambi advanced after beating Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu in straight sets.

Another Indian Priyanshu Rajawat got a walkover from Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand to seal his place in the next round.

Rajawat, however, has a tough second-round tie as he set to face the winner of the match between Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittnghus of Denmark and second-seed local shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The other Indian in the men's singles fray is HS Prannoy who will take on Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in the second round.

However, it was curtains for young Indian female shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap as she crashed out in the opening round of women's singles, losing 10-21 and 4-21 to second seed An Se Young of Korea.

