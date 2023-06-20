Deadline extension for electoral college preparation may give new turn to WFI polls

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-day extension of the last date to receive nominations for the constitution of the electoral college may give a new twist to the proposed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election. As per the special general meeting notice issued on June 13, the deadline for receiving names of the electoral college from various affiliated state units ended on Monday. Now, the same has been extended till midnight on June 21. This may have a bearing on the final outcome of nominations and even elections.

"I am directed to convey that representation from various wrestling bodies including Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana have been received claiming eligibility to nominate members for the constitution of electoral college. The returning officer has invited the aforesaid representatives for hearing on 21/6/2023 between 3 PM to 4 PM. It would be futile if the last date for nomination of members of electoral college is maintained for 19/6/2023. Accordingly, the last date for nomination of members of electoral college is extended to 21/6/2023 till 12 midnight," read the information circulated by assistant returning officer Tapas Kumar Bhattacharya on Monday. An official pointed out the weird hour (12 midnight) the nomination deadline is ending.

It said that the decision was taken as five more state units claimed eligibility to nominate members apart from those who are affiliated units of the WFI. But it also gives liberty to those who have already sent their nominations to make changes by June 21. All the 25 affiliated state associations have sent their nominations by Monday. One of the state units has already sent a request in this regard to the ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to look after the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

"Odisha sent a request in this regard to the ad-hoc committee. Earlier, it sent the names of its secretary and treasurer but now it has requested the panel to give time to rethink its decision. Apparently, the Odisha Olympic Association wants the state unit to rethink and send the names again," a source in the know of the development told this daily.

Odisha Wrestling Association secretary Ashok Behera confirmed that they have sent the request but claimed it was not done on insistence from the state Olympic body. "We may or may not change the names. Anyway, now the deadline has been extended so we have time," he said. An official overseeing the election process said the extension of the deadline has made it open for everyone as even they can make changes if they wish.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya also clarified that there will be no change in other dates and election schedules. It means preparation and display of the electoral college and circulation to affiliated and publishing the same on the website of IOA/WFI will be done on June 22. Earlier, the returning officer had three days for the purpose but now he will have only a few hours to do so.

As per the WFI constitution, each state unit can send two names who can vote during the election. The WFI has 25 state units taking the vote tally to 50. While it was assumed in the beginning that election would not affect the outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as he has numbers by his side to ensure victory for his candidate even though he is not eligible to contest, the recent development may change the equation.

"If the five state units whose representatives will be heard on June 21 get voting rights, it can make the process interesting. Besides, if others also change their nominations then the outcome of the polls will be surprising," added the source.

The candidatures for elections can be submitted between June 23 to 25 while the same can be withdrawn between June 28 and July 1. The returning officer will prepare and display the final list of contesting candidates on July 2 with elections scheduled on July 6.

