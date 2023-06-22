Home Sport Other

Badminton: Prannoy advances to Taipei Open quarterfinals

Parupalli Kashyap, Tanya Kamath and mixed doubles pair Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor all lost, making Prannoy the only Indian player remaining in the tournament.

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TAIPEI: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy booked his place in the quarterfinal of the Taipei Open after recording a comfortable straight-game win over Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto on Thursday.

Prannoy, the country's top-ranked men's singles player, took 36 minutes to dispatch former world championship bronze medallist Sugiarto 21-9 and 21-17 in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

The world number nine will play Hong Kong's fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long in the last eight.

Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, has enjoyed a good run recently.

Last week, he put up an impressive display at the Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, making it to the semifinals, where he lost to world No.1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Prannoy is the lone Indian remaining in the competition.

Former Commonwealth Games medallist Parupalli Kashyap went down 16-21 and 17-21 to local favourite Su Li Yang.

It was also the end of the road for the mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor as well.

The Indian duo was handed a 13-21 and 18-21 defeat by Taipei's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min.

Tanya Kamath also didn't pose any real threat as she went down 11-21 and 6-21 to World Championship and Olympic silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying.

