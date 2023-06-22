Sethuraman bags chess title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Sethuraman SP won the Rotary Club of Madras Industrial City (RCMIC)-Rotachess tournament which was held at the YMCA hall, Royapettah. He also bagged a cash price of Rs 75,000. The top five rankers were all tied with eight points and the rankings were decided based on the Buchholz Method.

In the second place was GM Bharath Subramaniyam Hari and he received Rs 50,000. GM Karthikeyan Murali came third and received Rs 35,000. Justice Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court was the chief guest and distributed the prizes.

MOP celebrates Yoga Day

About 100 students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women took part in the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday at the college auditorium with a coordinated yoga routine. The students were guided by a yoga instructor to perform breathing exercises and various asanas.

The event also included a special yoga and it was demonstrated by Padmavathi and Dhruv Mehta with the guidance and instruction from Dr Ganga, yoga expert and guest lecturer, Department of Physical Education and Yoga, University of Madras. Prof Dr V Mahadevan, Director of Physical Education, University of Madras, lauded the students for their efforts, and urged them to continue practising yoga. Dr Archna Prasad, principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, also remarked on the benefits offered by yoga.

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Sethuraman SP won the Rotary Club of Madras Industrial City (RCMIC)-Rotachess tournament which was held at the YMCA hall, Royapettah. He also bagged a cash price of Rs 75,000. The top five rankers were all tied with eight points and the rankings were decided based on the Buchholz Method. In the second place was GM Bharath Subramaniyam Hari and he received Rs 50,000. GM Karthikeyan Murali came third and received Rs 35,000. Justice Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court was the chief guest and distributed the prizes. MOP celebrates Yoga Day About 100 students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women took part in the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday at the college auditorium with a coordinated yoga routine. The students were guided by a yoga instructor to perform breathing exercises and various asanas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The event also included a special yoga and it was demonstrated by Padmavathi and Dhruv Mehta with the guidance and instruction from Dr Ganga, yoga expert and guest lecturer, Department of Physical Education and Yoga, University of Madras. Prof Dr V Mahadevan, Director of Physical Education, University of Madras, lauded the students for their efforts, and urged them to continue practising yoga. Dr Archna Prasad, principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, also remarked on the benefits offered by yoga.