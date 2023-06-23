Home Sport Other

Asian meet: Sreeshankar, Toor, Shaili to lead team

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be a medal prospect

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok next month will be a precursor to the Asian Games later this year. With that in mind, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced a 54-member squad for the Asian track and field to be held between July 12 and 16. 

Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor, long jump star M Sreeshankar, Tejaswin Shankar who shifted to decathlon recently, young national record holder in 100m hurdles Jyothi Yarrai, quarter-miler Anjali Devi are among the 54 athletes named on the list.

There is a sprinkling of youth in the line-up as well with up-and-coming long jump star Shaili Singh and quarter-miler Rezoana Mallick Heena featuring the team. The AFI has named members of the 4x400m relay teams -- men’s, women’s and mixed too. 

Going by the list the women’s 4x400m that is looking for a resurgence will comprise of experienced athletes like Anjali Devi, Aishwarya Mishra, Jisna Mathew and Rezoana/Subha Venkatesan. The men’s relay team will have new members as well. Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Anans, Muhammad Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Mijo Kurian should figure in the quartet.

As per AFI norm, most of the athletes were picked on the basis of their gold or silver-winning efforts at the Federation Cup earlier this year. Sreeshankar, the country’s newest Diamond League medallist was named on the basis of his performances during the inter-state nationals where he produced a stunning 8.41m leap in the qualifying stage. The team will leave on July 9.

