Brij Bhushan, son Karan set to attend Wrestling Federation of India election

CHENNAI: Sports minister Anurag Thakur might have assured protesting wrestlers that sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh or his associates will not contest the impending election scheduled on July 11. But that doesn't mean Brij Bhushan, who is anyway ineligible to contest, will not cast his vote if the election is held.

The Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association has nominated Brij Bhushan and his son Karan Bhushan Singh's names for the preparation of the electoral college to the returning officer Justice MM Kumar, retired chief justice from J&K High Court. Brij Bhushan, also a member of parliament from Kaiserganj (UP) from the ruling party BJP, is president of the UP association while Karan is vice-president of the federation.

"So far, he is set to attend the special general meeting scheduled on July 11 for conducting the WFI election. If the need arises, he will also cast his vote along with his son," a source closely associated with the outgoing WFI chief told this daily.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Brij Bhushan on June 15. A Delhi court on Thursday transferred the case to the additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) MP/MLA court for further hearing. The matter has now been listed for further hearing before the court on June 27.

Eyebrows were raised when Brij Bhushan's son-in-law Vishal Singh's name was nominated for the electoral college by the Bihar Association. Vishal is the president of the state unit. However, the source claimed it will have no bearing on Brij Bhushan's nomination. "Vishal's issue will be decided by the returning officer. As per the WFI constitution, Brij Bhushan can attend the meeting and cast his vote as well. So far no objection has been raised over his name on the list. Let's wait till June 28 when the electoral college is published," added the source.

'No issue with Bihar unit'

Meanwhile, assistant returning officer Tapas Kumar Bhattacharya cleared the air regarding the Bihar unit and said, "There is no issue with Bihar state association." Speaking on the five parallel state units, that have claimed voting right, he said, "We will go strictly by law. Whatever names will come, we will scrutinise them and if found correct then they will be included in the electoral college. We have asked for documents and looking into constitutional provisions. These all will be placed before the returning officer Justice Kumar, who then will decide on it."

Bhattacharya also said Assam and Meghalaya units requested affiliation from the returning officer. "They want to be considered because they were never registered with the WFI earlier. But we can't decide on that, our mandate is to hold the election," he signed off.

