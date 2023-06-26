Home Sport Other

Gauhati HC stays election process of WFI

The returning officer appointed to conduct the elections had earlier rejected the Assam unit’s claim.

Published: 26th June 2023

Logo of Wrestling Federation of India.(Photo | Twitter)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  IN a dramatic turn of events, the Gauhati High Court on Sunday stalled the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election till the next date of hearing. The court has fixed July 17 as the date.

The Assam Wrestling Association, in its writ petition filed against the Indian Olympic Association-formed ad-hoc panel running the day-to-day affairs of the WFI and the sports ministry, contended that the state unit was entitled to be an affiliated member of the federation but was not granted the same despite repeated requests.

The returning officer appointed to conduct the elections had earlier rejected the Assam unit’s claim. It had also fixed June 25 as the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college for elections on July 11.

It is understood that a request was made to the Gauhati HC Chief Justice for urgent consideration of the matter and he constituted a special bench of Justice Nani Tagia to take up the matter on Sunday despite it being a holiday. 

