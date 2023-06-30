Diamond-class field on Neeraj's return

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT'S not easy to make a comeback from injuries, even if it is just a niggle or a muscle strain like Neeraj Chopra's. The Olympic champion had to pull out of the FBK Games due to a groin strain in May after the Doha Diamond League. Fortunately, rehabilitation was smooth and he recovered in time for the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday. In between training, rehabilitation and now competing, he ascended the world-ranking throne for the first time in May. Another athlete who is looking forward to this event is M Sreeshankar, who has the second-best jump in the world this season.

All eyes, however, will be more on Neeraj and his fitness. Now as the world's No 1 javelin thrower among men, Neeraj, who topped the chart at Doha DL, will be looking to do an encore at Lausanne. Going by his coach Klaus Bartonietz, he is hundred per cent fit and raring to go. His team – coach and physio Ishaan Marwaha – reached Lausanne on Wednesday and are looking forward to the meet. Not because he is coming back from injury but because it has some of the top names in javelin.

“Injuries are part of the journey, but it's never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, my team and me decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury,” the 25-year-old thrower had informed in May.

Neeraj has been training in Switzerland since last month after Antalya. The centre – National Training Centre – at Magglingen is 110km away from Lausanne. Before the season, Neeraj and his team were planning to compete in one or two events like Kourtane Games before Lausanne, but it could not be followed. Neeraj's next stop will be Monaco Diamond League on July 21 before the Worlds. He might take a small break in between.

Coach Klaus believes that the field is very strong and is more or less like what they will be expecting at Budapest in August. It’s like the World Championships with all top throwers part of the meet, they felt. Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, who finished behind Neeraj at the Doha, had thrown the spear to 89.51m at Paavu Nurmi Games on June 13. At Doha, he managed 88.63m as against Neeraj’s 88.67m and the 32-year-old’s personal best is 90.88m.

Jakub is not the only challenge. Julian Weber of Germany, who finished fourth at Doha and had quite a few competitions in between, improved to 88.37 on May 28 at International Pentecost Sport Meeting Rehlingen, Bungertstadion, Rehlingen. World champion, Grenada’s Anderson Peters, has had a modest season so far with the best effort of 85.88m at Doha. Compared to last season when he managed 93.07m and ended with 90.54m at his penultimate event (world championships in Eugene), this year must be considered modest. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago is another thrower who will be trying to match his personal best of 90.16m.

The 30-year-old London Olympic champion has had a best of 85.85m. Another thrower who is capable of throwing up a surprise is Oliver Helander who has had a best of 87.32m this season. On the world rankings it shows: Neeraj, Anderson Peters, Jakub, Weber in the top four. The weather on Thursday was perfect and it is expected to rain but before evening when the event begins.

The long jump arena may spring a surprise too. Sreeshankar has had the second-best long jump of 8.41 this year behind Jeswin Aldrin’s 8.42m. However, it won’t be easy with Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou and Simon Ehammer – the world championships silver and bronze medalists last year — in the fray. Tentoglou's season's best is 8.34m (PB 8.60m) and Ehammer has 8.32m (PB: 8.45m). With the Worlds getting closer, expect some good records at Lausanne.

"He is in very good shape," said S Murali, Sreeshankar's father and coach. Sreeshankar and his coach have been training at the same centre as Neeraj for a week. They will train and travel to Asian Championships in Bangkok from Switzerland.

