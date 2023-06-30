Home Sport Other

India wins Asian Kabaddi Championship; defeats Iran in final

India won their eighth title, making them the most successful team in the competition.

Published: 30th June 2023 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian Kabaddi team that won the Asian Kabaddi Championship. (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By PTI

BUSAN: The Indian men's kabaddi team beat Iran 42-32 in a high-voltage final to defend its Asian Championships title, on Friday.

It was India's eighth title in the continental championships.

Iran started aggressively, but the Indians were up to their tasks.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat helped India inflict the first All-Out with two touchpoints and gave his side a 10-4 lead.

India kept building pressure on the Iranians and produced another All-Out.

India were leading 23-11 at half time.

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tried to lead his side to make a comeback but they ended up conceding another All-Out to trail 14-33.

India maintained their stranglehold and sealed the issue.

"With the score of 42-32 in the final match against Iran, Team India retains the Asian Kabaddi Championship Title! Kudos to the entire team. Well played boys," the Sports Authority of India tweeted.

India had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in the last edition held in Iran in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KabaddiAsian Kabaddi Championship
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp