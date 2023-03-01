Home Sport Other

Wrestling federation chief attends hearing, probe nears end

As was reported by this daily, all six members of the committee were present in person for the hearing.

Published: 01st March 2023 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks with the media regarding recent allegations of sexual harassment, in Gonda district, Friday, Jan 20, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Embattled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appeared before the oversight committee, which is investigating sexual allegations and other charges against him, on Tuesday. It is learnt that the hearing went on for around 2:30-3 hours at the conference hall of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in New Delhi.

As was reported by this daily, all six members of the committee were present in person for the hearing. Singh had earlier requested all members to remain present in person saying it will help him communicate properly and present his version in a better way.

"Singh rejected all allegations levelled against him during the hearing," sources in the know of things told this daily. "Wrestlers had already deposed before the committee. Others including coaches and support staff had also recorded their statements in the due course of the time. With Singh's appearance before the committee, the probe seems to have been over. The committee after completing remaining formalities is expected to submit its report to the sports ministry," added a source. Singh, who is also a member of parliament from the ruling party, reached the SAI headquarters along with his around two dozen supporters.

The country's top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from January 18 to 20 accusing Singh of sexual harassment, misappropriation of funds and other irregularities.

The ongoing tussle between the WFI and wrestlers also meant the country lost the hosting rights of the Asian Championships scheduled to begin in New Delhi on March 28. The United World Wrestling, the world governing body, shifted the championships to Astana, Kazakhstan. The event will now be held in April.

The sports ministry constituted the oversight committee to probe the charges. The Mary Kom-led committee has former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, former SAI executive director Radhica Sreeman and Rajesh Rajagopalan, ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme and CWG gold medallist Babita Phogat as its members. Babita became the sixth member of the committee after wrestlers requested her inclusion.

Singh was asked to step aside once the committee was formed. The panel was also entrusted with the responsibility of carrying day-to-day affairs of the federation. Recently, the ministry extended the tenure of the committee, which originally was directed to submit its report in four weeks, by two weeks.

Meanwhile, Vinesh and other wrestlers have alleged Dutt of leaking sensitive information related to the probe to the media a couple of days ago. Dutt, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, however, has denied the allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestling
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp