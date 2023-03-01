Wrestling federation chief attends hearing, probe nears end

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Embattled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appeared before the oversight committee, which is investigating sexual allegations and other charges against him, on Tuesday. It is learnt that the hearing went on for around 2:30-3 hours at the conference hall of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in New Delhi.

As was reported by this daily, all six members of the committee were present in person for the hearing. Singh had earlier requested all members to remain present in person saying it will help him communicate properly and present his version in a better way.

"Singh rejected all allegations levelled against him during the hearing," sources in the know of things told this daily. "Wrestlers had already deposed before the committee. Others including coaches and support staff had also recorded their statements in the due course of the time. With Singh's appearance before the committee, the probe seems to have been over. The committee after completing remaining formalities is expected to submit its report to the sports ministry," added a source. Singh, who is also a member of parliament from the ruling party, reached the SAI headquarters along with his around two dozen supporters.

The country's top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from January 18 to 20 accusing Singh of sexual harassment, misappropriation of funds and other irregularities.

The ongoing tussle between the WFI and wrestlers also meant the country lost the hosting rights of the Asian Championships scheduled to begin in New Delhi on March 28. The United World Wrestling, the world governing body, shifted the championships to Astana, Kazakhstan. The event will now be held in April.

The sports ministry constituted the oversight committee to probe the charges. The Mary Kom-led committee has former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, former SAI executive director Radhica Sreeman and Rajesh Rajagopalan, ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme and CWG gold medallist Babita Phogat as its members. Babita became the sixth member of the committee after wrestlers requested her inclusion.

Singh was asked to step aside once the committee was formed. The panel was also entrusted with the responsibility of carrying day-to-day affairs of the federation. Recently, the ministry extended the tenure of the committee, which originally was directed to submit its report in four weeks, by two weeks.

Meanwhile, Vinesh and other wrestlers have alleged Dutt of leaking sensitive information related to the probe to the media a couple of days ago. Dutt, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, however, has denied the allegations.

