Selection trials for Asian C'ships, top wrestlers may give it a miss  

CHENNAI: The extended deadline of the oversight committee (OC) constituted to look after the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) might be nearing the end but the panel is expected to work at least till this week. Selection trials' directives for the upcoming Asian Championships issued by the OC led by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom at least suggest so. The continental championships, which was moved out of the country due to an ongoing fight between WFI and wrestlers, will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 9 to 14.

And as has been the case for the past one-and-a-half-month since the wrestlers staged a protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the trials might not see participation from the country's top wrestlers barring a few. Notably, all of them had already missed the two Ranking Series held during this period.

"Bajrang Punia is nursing an injury so he is unlikely to participate. Similarly, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat may also not attend the trials," said a source in the know of the things. "Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Sarita Mor are going to be a part of the trials," the source added.

The Asian Championships is a crucial event for wrestlers, especially those looking at participating in the World Championships later this year, which in turn is the first qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. As per the United World Wrestling, only those federations who take part in the Asian event will be able to participate in the 2023 World Championships (Olympic qualifier) with the same number of athletes per style.

The eligible wrestlers were asked to pre-register themselves for the trials by 5 PM on Sunday but it is learnt that the last date has been extended as a few of them could not complete the process. The trials for freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers will be held on March 10 while trials for the women wrestlers will be held the next day at the IG Stadium in New Delhi.

As per the eligibility criteria issued by the OC, only those wrestlers who have been a medallist in the selected events can attend the trials. The events are the 2023 1st Ranking Series Zagreb Open, 2023 2nd Ranking Series, Ibrahim Moustafa Open, Egypt, 2022 Senior National Championship, Vizag, 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 Asian Championships, 2022 U-23 World Championships, 2022 U-20 World Championships, 2022 U-20 Asian Championships and 2022 U-23 Asian Championships.

Given the criteria, 160 wrestlers (55 in freestyle, 46 in GR and 59 in WW) have been selected to attend the trials.

The OC also constituted a selection committee for the purpose. Mar Kom is the chairperson of the selection panel which also included Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat.



OC submits report

Meanwhile, sources indicated that the much-awaited probe report has been submitted by the OC to the sports ministry. The committee comprising six members had heard wrestlers, coaches and support staff before sidelined WFI chief Singh appeared before it on February 28. The fate of Singh, who is serving his third term as the WFI president, and the federation, depends on the outcome of the report.

Singh, who is also a BJP member of parliament from Uttar Pradesh, was accused of sexual harassment, misappropriation of funds and high-handedness by the wrestlers during the protest. He has vehemently denied all the allegations including sexual harassment and sources claimed that even wrestlers failed to submit evidence that could indict him.



Sushil gets parole

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Monday got four-day parole to attend the last rites of his father, Diwan Singh. His father suffered a brain haemorrhage and was in hospital since February 26. He passed away on Sunday night.

It's his father, a former wrestler and a driver with MTNL Delhi, who inspired Sushil to take up wrestling. Sushil, the country's most-decorated wrestler is one of the accused in grappler Sagar Dhankar's murder and has been lodged in Tihar Jail. Last year also, he was granted interim bail for the surgery of his wife, who was suffering from lower back pain then.

