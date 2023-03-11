From not having Rs 10k for college fees to qualifying for Asian C'ships: Wrestler Mulayam's story
Grappler from Uttar Pradesh beat 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen to finish on top of the podium in the selection trials on Friday
CHENNAI: While growing up, Mulayam Yadav grappled with life's extraordinary challenges. There was a time when he couldn't pay Rs 10,000 as his sports college fees let alone his dietary requirements. Add to it, he lost his father, a daily labourer, to snakebite a few years ago. Given the situation, he even thought of quitting wrestling.
Hailing from Sonbarsa village of Ghazipur district (Uttar Pradesh), Mulayam was facing severe financial constraints then. His father Subba Yadav used to unload building materials apart from cultivating a small piece of land the family owns in the village to make ends meet. It was not easy. However, his family, including uncle Dharmu Yadav, convinced him not to give up the sport. They also contemplated selling the farmland but decided against it as they managed to borrow the amount required to pay the fees.
By then, he had already got selected for Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Bellary (Karnataka). A medal in the senior nationals followed which encouraged him to keep performing. "I used to work hard before coming to IIS but improved considerably once I started training here. The role of Iranian coach Amir Tavakolian is very important in ironing out my flaws. It helped me during the trials to get the better off senior wrestlers like Naveen," added Mulayam.
Winners
Freestyle: Aman 57kg, Pankaj 61kg, Anuj Kumar 65kg, Mulayam Yadav 70kg, Yash Tushir 74kg, Deepak 79kg, Jonty Kumar 86kg, Deepak Punia 92kg, Deepak Nehra 97kg, Anirudh 125kg.
Greco-Roman: Rupin 55kg, Sumit 60kg, Neeraj 63kg, Ashu 67kg, Vikas 72kg, Sajan 77kg, Rohit Dahiya 82kg, Sunil Kumar 87kg, Narender Cheema 97kg, Naveen 130kg.