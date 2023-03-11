IBA Women’s World Championships: Boxers eye big show

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a twinkle in their eyes, and smiles all around as the women’s boxing team shared their thoughts during a press conference ahead of the all-important IBA Women’s World Championships, which is set to kick off on March 16 in New Delhi. With the spotlight on them, most of the 12-member team was clearly a bit overwhelmed by the attention. But the recurring theme during the session was ‘medal’.

“I’m looking forward to it. I will look to defend my title. I hope to win gold again,” Nikhat Zareen (50kg), one of the standouts in the bunch, says. Nikhat won a gold medal in the 52-kg weight category in the 2022 edition in Istanbul.

It’s the same story with Saweety Boora, the most-experienced boxer in the team who’ll be taking part in the marquee event for the fifth time in her career. Competing in the 81-kg category, the Haryana boxer is also hoping to go all the way. “I won a gold medal in Asia (Championships) and I would repeat the feat in this event.”

Some big teams have boycotted this event owing to existing problems with the International Boxing Association. But that does not make the event any less, especially for the Indians. With fresh faces in the coaching staff and some relatively young boxers (at the elite level), how they perform in the upcoming meet could be vital ahead of bigger events in the near future.

“This is a big opportunity that I’m getting a chance to represent my country. This is happening in our country and we’re hopeful that we can make the country proud,” Preeti, one of the young faces who plys her trade in the 54kg category, says.

