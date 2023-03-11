Home Sport Other

IBA Women’s World Championships: Boxers eye big show

It’s the same story with Saweety Boora, the most-experienced boxer in the team who’ll be taking part in the marquee event for the fifth time in her career.

Published: 11th March 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian boxing contingent with BFI president Ajay Singh (C) | bfi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  There was a twinkle in their eyes, and smiles all around as the women’s boxing team shared their thoughts during a press conference ahead of the all-important IBA Women’s World Championships, which is set to kick off on March 16 in New Delhi. With the spotlight on them, most of the 12-member team was clearly a bit overwhelmed by the attention. But the recurring theme during the session was ‘medal’.

“I’m looking forward to it. I will look to defend my title. I hope to win gold again,” Nikhat Zareen (50kg), one of the standouts in the bunch, says. Nikhat won a gold medal in the 52-kg weight category in the 2022 edition in Istanbul.

It’s the same story with Saweety Boora, the most-experienced boxer in the team who’ll be taking part in the marquee event for the fifth time in her career. Competing in the 81-kg category, the Haryana boxer is also hoping to go all the way. “I won a gold medal in Asia (Championships) and I would repeat the feat in this event.”

Some big teams have boycotted this event owing to existing problems with the International Boxing Association. But that does not make the event any less, especially for the Indians. With fresh faces in the coaching staff and some relatively young boxers (at the elite level), how they perform in the upcoming meet could be vital ahead of bigger events in the near future.

“This is a big opportunity that I’m getting a chance to represent my country. This is happening in our country and we’re hopeful that we can make the country proud,” Preeti, one of the young faces who plys her trade in the 54kg category, says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Championships IBA Women’s World Championships
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp