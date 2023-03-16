Keep sports away from politics: Russian Minister

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russian athletes are participating in the ongoing (March 15-26) women's world boxing championships in Delhi with the Russian flag and symbols.

Russia and Belarus teams are named with their flags in the official International Boxing Association (IBA) competition list, Reuters reported. Athletes from Russia and its neighbour Belarus, which aided Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, have been banned from many international events since, the report said.

US and UK have boycotted the boxing championship currently underway in Delhi.

"Sports is the basis for healthy ties between Russia and India. It helps in the development of sports, Russian Sports Minister, Oleg Matytsin, who is in Delhi, told The New Indian Express, adding that sports should be kept away from politics.

Against the backdrop of Russia offering to host the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Games, despite a ban imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on its member nations to take part in sporting events in that country, Matytsin hoped that SCO games would be held in Russia.

"At the meeting with the heads of ministries and departments that oversee the development of pysical culture and sports in the member states of the SCO, we proposed to host the meet. Sports cooperation in the SCO region has rich potential and develops in the spirit of true partnership, mutual respect, and absence of any form of discrimination,’’ Matytsin said adding that it is based on a consensus amongst all members.

Russia is ready to set the dates and host them next year.

"We are a strong country and have no need to prove ourselves and want to open doors and use sports as a mechanism for unity and friendship. India is supporting us for this event. There are others who can’t support due to sanctions,’’ the minister added.

Russia is hoping that attention would be paid to renewing bilateral ties on the training of athletes, coaches and specialists.

As a part of the visit, the minister met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and also a delegation of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) led by PT Usha.

"Russia and India are demonstrating how to continue constructive interaction in difficult situations. On the SCO platform we are looking at depoliticizing sports and finding the right solution through dialogue,’’ the minister added.

Matytsin and Anurag Thakur discussed the initiative of the Russian Embassy in India to hold a sports film festival that would encourage young people to get involved in physical activity.

"Thakur also stressed the need to take joint action to develop sports in terms of events, including training and sports competitions in Russia and India,’’ Matytsin added.

It is right for people to be together. Russia is also hoping to have a strong anti-doping system recognised by UNESCO, to ensure that all international standards are met and preserved.

NEW DELHI: Russian athletes are participating in the ongoing (March 15-26) women's world boxing championships in Delhi with the Russian flag and symbols. Russia and Belarus teams are named with their flags in the official International Boxing Association (IBA) competition list, Reuters reported. Athletes from Russia and its neighbour Belarus, which aided Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, have been banned from many international events since, the report said. US and UK have boycotted the boxing championship currently underway in Delhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Sports is the basis for healthy ties between Russia and India. It helps in the development of sports, Russian Sports Minister, Oleg Matytsin, who is in Delhi, told The New Indian Express, adding that sports should be kept away from politics. Against the backdrop of Russia offering to host the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Games, despite a ban imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on its member nations to take part in sporting events in that country, Matytsin hoped that SCO games would be held in Russia. "At the meeting with the heads of ministries and departments that oversee the development of pysical culture and sports in the member states of the SCO, we proposed to host the meet. Sports cooperation in the SCO region has rich potential and develops in the spirit of true partnership, mutual respect, and absence of any form of discrimination,’’ Matytsin said adding that it is based on a consensus amongst all members. Russia is ready to set the dates and host them next year. "We are a strong country and have no need to prove ourselves and want to open doors and use sports as a mechanism for unity and friendship. India is supporting us for this event. There are others who can’t support due to sanctions,’’ the minister added. Russia is hoping that attention would be paid to renewing bilateral ties on the training of athletes, coaches and specialists. As a part of the visit, the minister met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and also a delegation of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) led by PT Usha. "Russia and India are demonstrating how to continue constructive interaction in difficult situations. On the SCO platform we are looking at depoliticizing sports and finding the right solution through dialogue,’’ the minister added. Matytsin and Anurag Thakur discussed the initiative of the Russian Embassy in India to hold a sports film festival that would encourage young people to get involved in physical activity. "Thakur also stressed the need to take joint action to develop sports in terms of events, including training and sports competitions in Russia and India,’’ Matytsin added. It is right for people to be together. Russia is also hoping to have a strong anti-doping system recognised by UNESCO, to ensure that all international standards are met and preserved.