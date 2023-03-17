Gaurav Gill to partner with new co-driver Aniruddha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is palpable excitement and expectations of high-octane action as the 46th South India Rally, the first round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2023, promoted by Blueband Sports gets underway here on Friday with a massive field of 63 entries. The three-day event, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club that is celebrating its 70th anniversary and will be run concurrently with the second round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (Asia Rally Cup) which has attracted 15 entries including the Toyota Rally team from Thailand. Reigning National champion from Bengaluru, Karna Kadur and co-driver Nikhil Pai will be headlining both INRC and APRC fields in an Arka Motorsports-prepared Volkswagen Polo. Seven times National champion and winner of three APRC titles Gaurav Gill with a new co-driver Aniruddha Rangnekar is piloting an imported Subaru Impreza and as such will contest only the Asia Rally Cup.