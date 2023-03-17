Home Sport Other

Gaurav Gill to partner with new co-driver Aniruddha

The first round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2023, promoted by Blueband Sports gets underway here on Friday with a massive field of 63 entries.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Gill

Gaurav Gill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is palpable excitement and expectations of high-octane action as the 46th South India Rally, the first round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2023, promoted by Blueband Sports gets underway here on Friday with a massive field of 63 entries.

The three-day event, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club that is celebrating its 70th anniversary and will be run concurrently with the second round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (Asia Rally Cup) which has attracted 15 entries including the Toyota Rally team from Thailand.

Reigning National champion from Bengaluru, Karna Kadur and co-driver Nikhil Pai will be headlining both INRC and APRC fields in an Arka Motorsports-prepared Volkswagen Polo. Seven times National champion and winner of three APRC titles Gaurav Gill with a new co-driver Aniruddha Rangnekar is piloting an imported Subaru Impreza and as such will contest only the Asia Rally Cup. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaurav Gill FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2023
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp