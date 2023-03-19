Gaurav Gill consolidates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bringing into play his vast experience Gaurav Gill (co-driver Aniruddha Rangnekar) survived tricky conditions following a spell of rain to consolidate his overall lead in the FIA-Asia Pacific Rally Championship (Asia Rally Cup) that is being run concurrently with the 46th South India Rally, the opening round of the Blueband Sports-Fmsci Indian National Rally Championship 2023 on Saturday.

Super Kings summer camp

Super Kings Academy run by Chennai Super Kings will be conducting a summer cricket coaching camp at Thoraipakkam from April 6 to May 31 for boys and girls aged 6 years to 23 years. For admissions, contact: 9677053830/ 7305322282. For further details, visit www.superkingsacademy.com.

Nithin, Yashini to lead TN

V Nithin Thiruvengadam of Bank of Baroda and S Yashini of ICF will lead Tamil Nadu table tennis men’s and women’s team, respectively, in the 84th senior national table tennis championship. Teams: Men: S Preyesh, G Varun, G Vinod, E Prabhakar; Women: V Kowshika, N Deepika, Gladlyn Flora, B Kavyashree; Coaches: R Abhishek, VS Rajan; Manager: Hari Narayanan.

Chess tourney

Srimathi Susila Raghavan-Chennai District Under 9, 13, 17, senior men and women selection chess championship will be held at Hall of Chess, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periamet, Chennai on April 1 and 2. AICF player registration is compulsory for all players. For further details contact 9444285482. E-mail: cdca64@gmail.com.

