Women’s World Championships: Lovlina one hit away from medal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AS Lovlina Borgohain walked into the ring for the first time at the IBA Women’s World Championships on Monday evening, there was much anticipation. It was India’s last bout of the day. It had not been a great time for Lovlina after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze in 2021, especially after changing her weight category. Lovlina lived up to her reputation to record an emphatic victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

Competing in the 75kg category for the first time in the marquee competition, Lovlina made her height advantage count to keep her much-smaller opponent, Vanessa Ortiz of Mexico, at bay and pull off a win by unanimous (5-0) verdict. This is a vital win for Lovlina, who’s still relatively new to the 75kg category at the elite level. “It’s a bit difficult in 75kg as there are very strong boxers who have been competing at the worlds for a very long time,” said Lovlina. Sakshi also advanced beating Zhazira Urabayeva of Uzbekistan. Preeti, however, lost to Jutamas Jitpong after review.

