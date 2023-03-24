Home Sport Other

Leading media house secures exclusive MotoGP rights for India

11 teams, and 22 riders of MotoGP will arrive at the Indian shores for the Grand Prix of India scheduled to be held from September 22-24.

Published: 24th March 2023

MotoGP

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's historic debut on the MotoGP calendar in September this year will be exclusively live-streamed on JioCinema and Sports18 after Viacom 18 secured the telecast rights for the country.

Viacom18's coverage will tip off with the Grand Premio de Portugal.

The network will offer an exhaustive live presentation that will include practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and the sprint on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

The MotoGP World Championship is the highest level of motorcycle racing in the world, in which the most skilled riders compete on world-class, high-performance, fastest prototype motorcycles on the planet, made by leading manufacturers.

The 2023 season, the biggest series to date, will witness 21 races across 18 countries, including the milestone 14th round in India as MotoGP is set to make its debut in the country.

MotoGP fans in India will be able to catch all the action from the pinnacle of two-wheeled racing through this new partnership as the 11 teams, and 22 riders of MotoGP will arrive at the Indian shores for the Grand Prix of India scheduled to be held from September 22-24.

Including the Moto2 and Moto3 races, the India round will feature 80 riders and 40 teams during the race weekend.

"MotoGP is one of the most dramatic racing events in the world and Indian sports fans are in for a treat as the series makes its historic debut in India this September," said Viacom18 sports head of strategy and partnerships Hursh Shrivastava.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the promoters of the India race and the Broadcasting Rights licensee, added: "We are confident that Viacom18 is the ideal partner to showcase the exhilarating sport of MotoGP in India. Their extensive reach on both television and OTT platforms, combined with their commitment to launching and promoting sports, perfectly aligns with our vision for the historic debut of MotoGP in the country."

