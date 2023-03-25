Home Sport Other

World boxing championships: Nitu Ghanghas becomes world champion with 5-0 win

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd.

Published: 25th March 2023 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 08:09 PM

Nitu Ghanghas poses with Gold medal during award ceremony, after winning the final match over Mongolias Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) added a World Championship title to her name with a win over Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg at the marquee tournament here on Saturday.

Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win.

Referee stands with India’s Nitu Ghanghas (red) and Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altansetseg to declare Nitu as a winner during the final match in 48 kg category. (Photo | PTI)

With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

