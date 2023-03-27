Home Sport Other

All-round Judian helps Parthasarathy MCC win

All-round display by S Judian Benhur (58 and 5/33) helped Parthasarathy MCC beat United CC in a third division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  All-round display by S Judian Benhur (58 and 5/33) helped Parthasarathy MCC beat United CC in a third division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league on Sunday. Brief scores: TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23: III Division: ‘A’ Zone: Parthasarathy MCC 162/7 in 30 ovs (S Judian Benhur 58, B Magesh 3/31) bt United CC 138 in 27.2 ovs (A Thameem Ansari 58, S Judian Benhur 5/33).

Alexander scalps five
D Alexander David Raj claimed 5 for 26 as Wheels India beat Samsung India in the 17th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA trophy. Brief scores (semifinals): Samsung India 95 in 26.2 ovs (J Sathish 3/24, D Alexander David Raj 5/26) lost to Wheels India 99/2 in 12 ovs (K Padmanaban 57 n.o); Apollo Tyres 169 in 30 ovs (G Dilip 76, G Praveen 3/36, D Balaji 3/37) bt Lucas TVS 86 in 19.2 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 3/32).

Chennai district TT tourney
SDAT-AKG Table Tennis Development Center will organise the Chennai District table tennis championship under the auspices of Chennai District Table Tennis Development Association at Nehru stadium, Periamet on April 1 and 2. Entry fee is Rs 300. Events will be conducted for boys and girls in U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 and in men and women categories. Matches will be organised on knock-out basis and entries close on March 29. Entries should be sent through email only: cdttdaentries @gmail.com.

Levin storms into main draw 
Levin Safoor Mydeen defeated Thirumurugan Viswanathan 6-1, 6-1 in the boys singles qualifying final round of the TVS-ITF Junior U-18 tennis championships on Sunday. Levin qualified for the main draw. 
Results (singles): Qualifying final round: Boys: A Kshitij bt Kashit Nagrale 6-2, 6-1; Parag Jain bt Somgovin Sampath 6-1, 6-1; Kevin TS bt Prabir Mukesh 6-4, 6-4; Levin Safoor Mydeen bt Thirumurugan Viswanathan 6-1, 6-1. Girls: Angel Patel bt Sanjana Mula 7-5,  6-2; Diya Chaudhary bt Geetaarthi Sunaina Gaba 6-2, 6-1; Danica Fernando bt Disha Santosh Khandoji 6-4, 6-4; Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan bt Rajitha Rajesh 6-3, 6-3.

