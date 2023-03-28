Day-to-day functioning over to Wrestling Federation of India?

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than two months after the oversight committee took over charge from it, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday resumed its day-to-day functioning. Secretary-general VN Prasood will head the federation from its existing office in New Delhi.

"The secretary-general has officially taken over the charge today (Monday). He will stay in the national capital for the next one month to discharge the responsibility as the head of the federation in absence of the president," a source privy to the development told this daily. Speaking on key responsibilities which will be handled by the WFI, the source said, "The most important thing will be resuming correspondence with the world governing body, United World Wrestling. Other things like verification of wrestlers and their documents will now be done by the WFI."

It should be noted that the oversight committee was formed by the sports ministry on January 23 after renowned wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accused the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and misappropriation of funds apart from other allegations. Initially, the panel, which was headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, was given four weeks to probe the allegations and submit its report. The committee, however, was given an extension of two weeks on February 23. It is learnt that the committee has already submitted its report to the ministry.

"SAI will continue to organise camps for wrestlers, and send teams to international events. The WFI will not hold any meetings or organise any tournaments till the verdict is out on the basis of the report filed by the oversight committee. Besides, a committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is also carrying out the probe. The WFI will become fully functional only once all these probes are over and reports are made public," added the source.

Thin attendance at women's camp

As many as 36 women wrestlers were named for the national camp commenced at the SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat, Haryana on March 22. However, even five days after the commencement, around a dozen of wrestlers only have joined the camp so far. What's more baffling is the fact only three out of ten selected wrestlers for the upcoming Asian Championships are attending the camp at the moment.

It should be noted that the oversight committee conducted selection trials for the continental event, which is scheduled in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 9 to 14. The national camp has been planned by the Sports Authority of India from March 22 to April 8, keeping the championships in mind. It is for the first time after years that women's camp is being held alongside male wrestlers in Sonepat. The freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers were already camping at the venue when the decision to hold women's camp at the place was taken.

"Out of three selected wrestlers, one has already written to the executive director requesting to move back to her hometown for training," a source in the know of the developments told this daily. The source said that most of the selected wrestlers cited ongoing university examinations as reasons for not attending the camp. "The biggest problem with such thin attendance is that wrestlers do not get sparring partners for training. It can affect their show in the Asian Championships as it's not ideal preparations ahead of such an important event," added the source.

The SAI authorities didn't respond to this daily's queries regarding the issues.

CHENNAI: More than two months after the oversight committee took over charge from it, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday resumed its day-to-day functioning. Secretary-general VN Prasood will head the federation from its existing office in New Delhi. "The secretary-general has officially taken over the charge today (Monday). He will stay in the national capital for the next one month to discharge the responsibility as the head of the federation in absence of the president," a source privy to the development told this daily. Speaking on key responsibilities which will be handled by the WFI, the source said, "The most important thing will be resuming correspondence with the world governing body, United World Wrestling. Other things like verification of wrestlers and their documents will now be done by the WFI." It should be noted that the oversight committee was formed by the sports ministry on January 23 after renowned wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accused the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and misappropriation of funds apart from other allegations. Initially, the panel, which was headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, was given four weeks to probe the allegations and submit its report. The committee, however, was given an extension of two weeks on February 23. It is learnt that the committee has already submitted its report to the ministry.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "SAI will continue to organise camps for wrestlers, and send teams to international events. The WFI will not hold any meetings or organise any tournaments till the verdict is out on the basis of the report filed by the oversight committee. Besides, a committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is also carrying out the probe. The WFI will become fully functional only once all these probes are over and reports are made public," added the source. Thin attendance at women's camp As many as 36 women wrestlers were named for the national camp commenced at the SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat, Haryana on March 22. However, even five days after the commencement, around a dozen of wrestlers only have joined the camp so far. What's more baffling is the fact only three out of ten selected wrestlers for the upcoming Asian Championships are attending the camp at the moment. It should be noted that the oversight committee conducted selection trials for the continental event, which is scheduled in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 9 to 14. The national camp has been planned by the Sports Authority of India from March 22 to April 8, keeping the championships in mind. It is for the first time after years that women's camp is being held alongside male wrestlers in Sonepat. The freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers were already camping at the venue when the decision to hold women's camp at the place was taken. "Out of three selected wrestlers, one has already written to the executive director requesting to move back to her hometown for training," a source in the know of the developments told this daily. The source said that most of the selected wrestlers cited ongoing university examinations as reasons for not attending the camp. "The biggest problem with such thin attendance is that wrestlers do not get sparring partners for training. It can affect their show in the Asian Championships as it's not ideal preparations ahead of such an important event," added the source. The SAI authorities didn't respond to this daily's queries regarding the issues.