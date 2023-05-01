Badminton Asia Championships: Historic win for Satwik-Chirag duo

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Emotions were running high soon after the men’s doubles final encounter at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall in Dubai on Sunday. India shuttler Chirag Shetty was dancing passionately while doubles coach Mathias Boe could be seen doing a chainsaw celebration in the background.

It was a befitting occasion as Chirag and his doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had entered the history books by becoming the first-ever Indian pair to capture a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Nothing seems to phase the World No 6 duo, whose stock has risen significantly since they started playing together. Those scenes have become a recurring theme in the last few years or so.

Even on Sunday, the Indian pair was staring at defeat after losing the first game against Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the continental event.

Even in the second game, the Malaysians were leading 11-6 at one stage. But Satwik and Chirag refused to yield and mounted an impressive fightback to pocket the game. The deciding stanza was a closely contested affair but it was Satwik and Chirag, who have thrived in crunch situations in the past, who held their nerves to get over the line. The final score read 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in favour of the Indian doubles duo. The crowd were fully behind the Indians and that certainly gave them a big push.

Satwik acknowledged the same later. “I think today (Sunday) we didn’t play, the crowd played with us. It was a bad start in the first and half of second game, but we didn’t give up. We kept our nerves; we know how to play these situations. So, we were waiting for the good rhythm and then take our chances. We were calmer in the second and third games. It felt like playing in Hyderabad. The crowd was amazing.”

As the singles players from the country continue to toil this season, this is a significant result for the doubles pair. Chirag’s passionate celebrations spoke volumes and it was no surprise that he’s a thrilled man after this significant hit. “I am over the moon. We worked really hard for this medal and I am happy that we have finally won the title. Also, I would like to thank everyone back home for supporting me.”

The victory is sweet for Satwik, who was making a return after injury. “It’s a great feeling to win this tournament for the first time and I am sure we will win more such titles in the future. We will continue to work hard,” he said. That attitude to keep pushing is something that could propel them to greater heights in the future.

CHENNAI: Emotions were running high soon after the men’s doubles final encounter at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall in Dubai on Sunday. India shuttler Chirag Shetty was dancing passionately while doubles coach Mathias Boe could be seen doing a chainsaw celebration in the background. It was a befitting occasion as Chirag and his doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had entered the history books by becoming the first-ever Indian pair to capture a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships. Nothing seems to phase the World No 6 duo, whose stock has risen significantly since they started playing together. Those scenes have become a recurring theme in the last few years or so. Even on Sunday, the Indian pair was staring at defeat after losing the first game against Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the continental event.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even in the second game, the Malaysians were leading 11-6 at one stage. But Satwik and Chirag refused to yield and mounted an impressive fightback to pocket the game. The deciding stanza was a closely contested affair but it was Satwik and Chirag, who have thrived in crunch situations in the past, who held their nerves to get over the line. The final score read 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in favour of the Indian doubles duo. The crowd were fully behind the Indians and that certainly gave them a big push. Satwik acknowledged the same later. “I think today (Sunday) we didn’t play, the crowd played with us. It was a bad start in the first and half of second game, but we didn’t give up. We kept our nerves; we know how to play these situations. So, we were waiting for the good rhythm and then take our chances. We were calmer in the second and third games. It felt like playing in Hyderabad. The crowd was amazing.” As the singles players from the country continue to toil this season, this is a significant result for the doubles pair. Chirag’s passionate celebrations spoke volumes and it was no surprise that he’s a thrilled man after this significant hit. “I am over the moon. We worked really hard for this medal and I am happy that we have finally won the title. Also, I would like to thank everyone back home for supporting me.” The victory is sweet for Satwik, who was making a return after injury. “It’s a great feeling to win this tournament for the first time and I am sure we will win more such titles in the future. We will continue to work hard,” he said. That attitude to keep pushing is something that could propel them to greater heights in the future.