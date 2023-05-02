Hussamuddin cruises, Varinder crashes out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mohammad Hussamuddin was facing his first big test of the year. In action against North Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski in the IBA Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Hussamuddin (57kg) had no problems dispatching his opponent. The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist used his experience against his 19-year-old opponent on Monday and won by a 5-0 verdict.

Mohammad Hussamuddin (c) with

the coaching staff after his win | bfi

Hussamuddin was clearly an efficient boxer and used his punches economically. The southpaw controlled the tempo of the bout. His younger opponent was throwing punches but Hussamuddin remained unfazed and always had his guard up. With a patient approach, Hussamuddin himself managed to land some telling overhand punches which fetched him big points. It was no surprise when the Southpaw was deemed the winner of the opening round.

The narrative didn’t change much in the second round as Husammuddin, who had won a bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Championships, continued to operate in an efficient manner and keep his rival at arm’s length.

Sensing he was behind, Alen threw the kitchen sink soon after the start of the final round. Taking more risks, he threw some combination punches but the Indian retained his calm. And he did well enough to see off the round and clinch the match.

This is an ideal start for the Indian who will face stiffer tests in the rounds to come. Varinder Singh (60kg), the second Indian in action on the day, lost 0-5 against Tursunov Mujibillo of Uzbekistan.

Now the attention turns to Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary (80kg) and debutant Harsh Choudhary (86kg). The duo will be in action on Tuesday.

CHENNAI: Mohammad Hussamuddin was facing his first big test of the year. In action against North Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski in the IBA Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Hussamuddin (57kg) had no problems dispatching his opponent. The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist used his experience against his 19-year-old opponent on Monday and won by a 5-0 verdict. Mohammad Hussamuddin (c) with the coaching staff after his win | bfiHussamuddin was clearly an efficient boxer and used his punches economically. The southpaw controlled the tempo of the bout. His younger opponent was throwing punches but Hussamuddin remained unfazed and always had his guard up. With a patient approach, Hussamuddin himself managed to land some telling overhand punches which fetched him big points. It was no surprise when the Southpaw was deemed the winner of the opening round. The narrative didn’t change much in the second round as Husammuddin, who had won a bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Championships, continued to operate in an efficient manner and keep his rival at arm’s length.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sensing he was behind, Alen threw the kitchen sink soon after the start of the final round. Taking more risks, he threw some combination punches but the Indian retained his calm. And he did well enough to see off the round and clinch the match. This is an ideal start for the Indian who will face stiffer tests in the rounds to come. Varinder Singh (60kg), the second Indian in action on the day, lost 0-5 against Tursunov Mujibillo of Uzbekistan. Now the attention turns to Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary (80kg) and debutant Harsh Choudhary (86kg). The duo will be in action on Tuesday.