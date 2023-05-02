Home Sport Other

Hussamuddin cruises, Varinder crashes out

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist used his experience against his 19-year-old opponent on Monday and won by 5-0 verdict.

Published: 02nd May 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Mohammad Hussamuddin

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Mohammad Hussamuddin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mohammad Hussamuddin was facing his first big test of the year. In action against North Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski in the IBA Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Hussamuddin (57kg) had no problems dispatching his opponent. The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist used his experience against his 19-year-old opponent on Monday and won by a 5-0 verdict.

Mohammad Hussamuddin (c) with
the coaching staff after his win | bfi

Hussamuddin was clearly an efficient boxer and used his punches economically. The southpaw controlled the tempo of the bout. His younger opponent was throwing punches but Hussamuddin remained unfazed and always had his guard up. With a patient approach, Hussamuddin himself managed to land some telling overhand punches which fetched him big points. It was no surprise when the Southpaw was deemed the winner of the opening round.

The narrative didn’t change much in the second round as Husammuddin, who had won a bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Championships, continued to operate in an efficient manner and keep his rival at arm’s length.

Sensing he was behind, Alen threw the kitchen sink soon after the start of the final round. Taking more risks, he threw some combination punches but the Indian retained his calm. And he did well enough to see off the round and clinch the match.

This is an ideal start for the Indian who will face stiffer tests in the rounds to come. Varinder Singh (60kg), the second Indian in action on the day, lost 0-5 against Tursunov Mujibillo of Uzbekistan.

Now the attention turns to Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary (80kg) and debutant Harsh Choudhary (86kg). The duo will be in action on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Hussamuddin IBA Men’s World Championships
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp