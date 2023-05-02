IOA SGM on May 5 to discuss changes in constitution cancelled

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cancelled its extraordinary general body meeting, which was scheduled to be conducted on May 5, after this newspaper reported on the International Olympic Committee's reservations about changing the newly-amended constitution. The IOA, on April 19, had called for a special meeting to discuss changes to the constitution adopted in November last year.

The meeting was necessitated after the Supreme Court, in its April 5 order, had called upon the IOA to file objections or suggestions, if any, so that the constitution can be finalised once and for all. Last year, a lot of members, including the State Olympic Associations, objected to certain provisions in the constitution, namely no voting rights for the states.

The special leave petition was filed by the IOA and a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Padiwala heard the case on April 5.

A letter, dated May 1, addressed to all members of the IOA, signed by Kalyan Chaubey, joint secretary and acting CEO, said that the Special General Meeting stands cancelled. It did not elaborate on the reasons for cancelling it though.

However, it is understood that the IOC was not kept in the loop. After this newspaper got in touch with the IOC, it was quite clear that no review should be made to the constitution that was amended in November and definitely not without consulting the world Olympic body.

"The IOC was not informed of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting called by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on May 5 but has since discussed with the IOA to make it clear that no amendment to the IOA Constitution can be adopted without prior consultation and agreement with the IOC and that, at this stage, the IOC sees absolutely no reason why the IOA Constitution, which was just adopted in November last year, would need to be reviewed again," the IOC told this daily through an email statement on Friday. The IOA is yet to appoint a CEO, which the IOC had been insisting on for a while.

