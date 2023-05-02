Home Sport Other

IOA SGM on May 5 to discuss changes in constitution cancelled

The special leave petition was filed by the IOA and a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Padiwala heard the case on April 5.

Published: 02nd May 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association logo. (Photo | olympic.ind)

Indian Olympic Association logo. (File photo | olympic.ind)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cancelled its extraordinary general body meeting, which was scheduled to be conducted on May 5, after this newspaper reported on the International Olympic Committee's reservations about changing the newly-amended constitution. The IOA, on April 19, had called for a special meeting to discuss changes to the constitution adopted in November last year.

The meeting was necessitated after the Supreme Court, in its April 5 order, had called upon the IOA to file objections or suggestions, if any, so that the constitution can be finalised once and for all. Last year, a lot of members, including the State Olympic Associations, objected to certain provisions in the constitution, namely no voting rights for the states.

The special leave petition was filed by the IOA and a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Padiwala heard the case on April 5.

A letter, dated May 1, addressed to all members of the IOA, signed by Kalyan Chaubey, joint secretary and acting CEO, said that the Special General Meeting stands cancelled. It did not elaborate on the reasons for cancelling it though.

However, it is understood that the IOC was not kept in the loop. After this newspaper got in touch with the IOC, it was quite clear that no review should be made to the constitution that was amended in November and definitely not without consulting the world Olympic body.

"The IOC was not informed of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting called by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on May 5 but has since discussed with the IOA to make it clear that no amendment to the IOA Constitution can be adopted without prior consultation and agreement with the IOC and that, at this stage, the IOC sees absolutely no reason why the IOA Constitution, which was just adopted in November last year, would need to be reviewed again," the IOC told this daily through an email statement on Friday. The IOA is yet to appoint a CEO, which the IOC had been insisting on for a while.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association International Olympic Committee
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp