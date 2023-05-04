‘Opporunity for TN industrialists to contribute towards growth of sports’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has called upon industrialists to contribute generously to the state’s new initiative Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation.

During an interaction with industry captains and representatives, TN Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin explained the nuances of the foundation and emphasised the need for contribution to catapult the sporting potential of TN. Apart from industry captains, the event was attended by TN IT minister Mano Thangaraj, additional chief secretary (sports) Atulya Mishra, additional chief secretary (IT) S Krishnan and SDAT member secretary Meghanath Reddy.

Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation is a unique initiative and platform to channelise the contributions of industries, companies and organizations to re-energize the sporting ecosystem of Tamil Nadu in its entirety. The TN government has also contributed (` 3 crores) towards the foundation which will be launched on May 8.

“This is the opportune moment for the industrialists of Tamil Nadu for contributing to catapult the sporting potential of TN,” he said in his speech. “Corporate social responsibility (CSR) can contribute to sports in several ways. Companies can sponsor sports events, provide funding and resources for sports facilities, and support sports organizations and athletes. Companies can use sports to promote their brand and create positive social impact, such as raising awareness about social issues or promoting diversity.”

He said, “The TNCF will be a registered company with appropriate administrative structures to ensure all the contributions received are utilised in a time-bound and transparent manner for the development of sports and sportspersons across the spectrum.”

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has called upon industrialists to contribute generously to the state’s new initiative Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation. During an interaction with industry captains and representatives, TN Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin explained the nuances of the foundation and emphasised the need for contribution to catapult the sporting potential of TN. Apart from industry captains, the event was attended by TN IT minister Mano Thangaraj, additional chief secretary (sports) Atulya Mishra, additional chief secretary (IT) S Krishnan and SDAT member secretary Meghanath Reddy. Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation is a unique initiative and platform to channelise the contributions of industries, companies and organizations to re-energize the sporting ecosystem of Tamil Nadu in its entirety. The TN government has also contributed (` 3 crores) towards the foundation which will be launched on May 8. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This is the opportune moment for the industrialists of Tamil Nadu for contributing to catapult the sporting potential of TN,” he said in his speech. “Corporate social responsibility (CSR) can contribute to sports in several ways. Companies can sponsor sports events, provide funding and resources for sports facilities, and support sports organizations and athletes. Companies can use sports to promote their brand and create positive social impact, such as raising awareness about social issues or promoting diversity.” He said, “The TNCF will be a registered company with appropriate administrative structures to ensure all the contributions received are utilised in a time-bound and transparent manner for the development of sports and sportspersons across the spectrum.”