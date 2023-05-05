Home Sport Other

Shiva knocked out of IBA World Championships, three others advance

In a big setback for India, ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa suffered a shock defeat on Thursday to crash out of the ongoing IBA Men’s World Championships on Thursday.

Published: 05th May 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shiva Thapa

Shiva Thapa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a big setback for India, ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa suffered a shock defeat Thursday to crash out of the ongoing IBA Men’s World Championships on Thursday.

Thapa (63.5kg), who is the most experienced member of the team, is a former medallist in the competition and was expected to go deep. The six-time Asian Championship medallist was No 2 seed and had received a bye in the first round. However, Dos Reis Yuri of Brazil proved to be a stiff battle as Shiva lost 3-4 (post-bout review).

Earlier in the day, Narender Berwal, Govind Sahani and Deepak Kumar won their respective bouts.
Narender put up an impressive display against Muhammad Abroridinov of Tajikistan to win by a split verdict. It was a battle of 2022 Asian Championship

s bronze medallists (both had won bronze late last year). And the bout lived up to promise with both pugilists giving it all.

But it was Narender who held the edge after the opening round after some hefty punches. In the following two rounds, a boxer from Haryana continued to pile on the pressure and take control of the proceedings. The Indians had done enough to win by a 4-1 score. Through to the pre-quarters, Narender will be intent on entering the medal rounds. But he will face a tricky opponent in Fernando Arzola, a 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist from Cuba, next. 

Earlier, 2022 Thailand Open champion Govind and 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak also cruised past their respective opponents. The focus was on Deepak, who got the nod ahead of the more-experienced Amit Panghal, who had won gold in last year’s Commonwealth Games. Moreover, his weight category is part of the Olympic programme.

Deepak showed glimpses of why he’s considered a big talent as he dominated his fight against Luis Delgado of Ecuador. However, his real test will be his next fight as he’ll be up against a serious contender for the top prize. He’ll face reigning champ Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan. Govind also had it easy against Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan, securing a 5-0 win. Like Deepak, Govind will face a stiff test next. He’ll face top-seeded Sakhil Alakhverdovi of Georgia in the next round.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boxer Shiva Thapa IBA Men’s World Championships Deepak Kumar Narender Berwal Thailand Open champion
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp