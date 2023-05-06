IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships: Mohammad Hussamuddin marches on, Ashish out

By Express News Service

It was a mixed day for India in the ongoing IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships on Friday.

In-form Mohammad Hussamuddin, the 2022 Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, put up an impressive fight to get the better of China’s Lyu Ping in his 57kg Round of 32 bout in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary (80kg) also displayed a lot of courage before bowing out.

The odds were heavily against Ashish, who was competing in the 80kg weight category for the first time in the marquee event. He was up against two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba on the day. Despite the goliath challenge in front of him, Ashish did not seem fazed and went after Arlen from the word go.

But the Cuban boxer was up to the task and hit some good counter-punches to pocket the opening round. In the second round, Ashish kept up the intensity level and continued to go after his opponent. He was rewarded for his persistence as he won the second. With all to play for in the final round, both boxers were engaged in a tough tussle. But it was the Cuban boxer whose hand was raised after he was adjudged winner after bout review (5-2 verdict).

While Ashish was engaged in one of the toughest fights of his career, Hussamuddin had no problems dispatching his Chinese opponent. Hussamuddin was too quick for Lyu and won the bout by 5-0 verdict. Russia’s Savvin Eduard awaits Hussamuddin in the pre-quarterfinals.

Later, Naveen Kumar (92kg) also won his bout to advance.

Akash (67kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will be in action on Saturday.

