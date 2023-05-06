Neeraj Chopra leads pack with big 88.67m throw during Diamond League opener at Doha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just a day before the competition, Neeraj Chopra’s coach Klaus Bartonietz had spoken about strong wind into which the javelin throwers would be running to during the Diamond League opener at Doha on Friday. “It had been windy,” he said. Nothing of a concern though as all throwers will face the same wind. However, for an athlete a small variation in conditions require adjustments. That is something the team evaluates to find the best possible solution and Neeraj’s team also would do the same.

When the wind acts as a resistance, it’s always tricky and athletes may not realise how much energy has been expended. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, with a black bandana wrapped around his forehead and a belt strapped around his waist, ran and opened the season with a monstrous 88.67m. The throw is also the best in the world this season. He had mentioned during the press conference on Thursday that Doha is famous for 90m. And the mark was within his grasp. World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada threw 85.88m in his first effort. As the night thickened, the throws started to get better.

Neeraj prefers to not leave things until the later stages. Time and again he had said that he would always want to get the first three throws big and then relax. At the Olympics it was the second throw, at other major events like the Diamond League it has been usually the first three throws.

At the World Championships in Eugene last year, he was not comfortable leaving it to the fourth, when he managed to win silver. Even on Friday, his second throw was 86.04m and Jakub Vadlejch had a second of 88.63m and was behind Neeraj on the leaderboard. Peters could manage 83.68m.

Until the six rounds, Neeraj remained as the leader. In the end, Vadlejch and Petters finished behind him. Neeraj’s throw will also be the world leader as of now. “It was a very hard win, but Im happy,” he was quoted by Doha Diamond League website. “It’s a really good start for me. I hope to come in the first place in the next competitions and to be consistent during this season.”

“I feel really good, today was challenging for all athletes, but I’m still satisfied with my result. It was a good start and it’s a great atmosphere. Lot of people came to support me and they are really happy. For this season I plan to stay fit and do more than I can.”

