Not spoken with family in Manipur: Bindyarani after pocketing silver in Asian C'ships

Express News Service

As violence gripped Manipur a few days ago, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam started getting restless in Jinju, South Korea. With her competition in the 55kg lined-up for Saturday, the violent clashes in her state made her anxious and sad. For the last two days, she has not been able to contact her parents back home. The ordeal continued till Saturday even as she took the platform and claimed silver at the ongoing Asian Weightlifting Championships.

"I haven't spoken to them since Thursday night. The situation in Manipur is making me cry and sad. I am worried for my family members," Bindyarani told this daily after grabbing overall silver by lifting a total weight of 194kg (83kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk). Her voice sounded upset and heavy. She said every time she thought about her home, she felt like crying.

This is the first time the 24-year-old from Imphal has not spoken to her parents before and after a competition. "I never competed in any tournaments, be it national or international without speaking to them. My mother blesses me and wishes me luck, and so does my entire family. But this time, the situation is worrisome. There is no internet/mobile network in the place where my family lives (around 5-6km away from Imphal)," she said with a shaky voice.

However, the only solace is that she was able to communicate with her cousin in Imphal. "Somehow my cousin, who is staying in a hostel in Imphal managed to speak to me by making a direct call. He told me that everything is fine at my place. He is planning to visit my home when the situation improves. He has asked me to send the video of my competition so that he can show it to my parents," the lifter said.

Bindyarani is happy that she helped the country to its first medal in the event but the situation in her state is still troubling her. "It hurts me and I feel helpless. I just hope peace will prevail in the end. I am praying that normalcy returns soon as I cannot watch people from my state suffer like this," she said.

Bindyarani lifted 80kg in the snatch event in her first attempt, before raising it to 83kg in her next attempt. She tried to lift 85kg in her third and last attempt but couldn't make it. In the clean and jerk section, she cleared her first two lifts of 109kg and 111kg but failed to lift 115kg. The second attempt of 111kg was also the second best of that section and earned her a silver too. Chinese Taipei’s Chen Guan-ling finished first in the weight category with an overall lift of 204kg. The continental championships is one of the five events a lifter has to compete in if he/she wishes to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Injury before trials

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) organised selection trials in March to select the team for the Asian Championships. Bindyarani, however, developed severe pain in her left knee a couple of days before the trials. As it was the weekend, she thought she would be alright for the trials but the pain grew making it impossible for her to take part in the trials.

"Everything was going on fine before the sudden pain in my left knee. I was lifting the same weights which helped me bag silver in the Birmingham CWG last year (86kg in snatch and 116kg in C&J). Soon, my right knee started paining and by Monday it was impossible to lift the weight. I missed the trials and kept crying throughout the night. I thought I would miss the Asian event but then head coach Vijay Sharma, IWLF office-bearers and Sports Authority of India officials consoled me and gave me assurance that I can still recover and compete in the championships. I thank them for putting their faith in me and I am happy that I restored it and won silver here," signed off the lifter.

