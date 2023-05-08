Post Doha show, upbeat Neeraj looking forward to season

All the top javelin throwers of the world assembled at Doha. World champion Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, finished second with a throw of 88.63m while Anderson Peters of Grenada finished third. Both have breached the 90-m mark and there were two others who had managed the distance. The field will be more or less the same in all top competitions including the 2024 Paris Olympics and the World Championships in August this year. Going ahead, such wins usually give confidence to the athletes and an edge in bigger competitions like the Olympics.