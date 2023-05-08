Tamil Nadu champions foundation launched

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation — a collaborative initiative where corporates and industrialists contribute through their CSR funds. The foundation’s objective is to develop sporting infrastructure and identify and harness talents across the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin and former India captain MS Dhoni, who is the ambassador, were chief guests at the event.
The TN CM said, “It is an initiative to work with people and corporates to revive sports in Tamil Nadu. This would be implemented by pooling Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) funds provided by companies and other organisations. Through this (foundation) we can improve the sports infrastructure facilities of our state and fulfil the needs of sports aficionados.” He said that he would donate `5 lahks to the foundation. “Use these foundation funds properly. All games, all sportspersons and people in all districts should benefit equally.”
During the launch, TN Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that while the state has a commendable sporting infrastructure, there is a need to focus more on investing in the athletes, especially at the grassroots. After becoming sports minister, he visited Odisha, a state known for its sporting activities, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state. “For the first time in the state, an MoU has been signed with another state in sharing the sports training and infrastructure,” he said.
Taking forward from there, the TN government has launched the CM Trophy sporting events. Furthermore, he added that the foundation aims to identify and harness talents, especially from the rural and marginalised sections of society. Udhayanidhi said that while the state has declared several investments as a part of the budget for 2023-24, for some initiatives, the govt, people and industries will have to join hands and work together.
“Companies can sponsor sports events, provide funding for sportspersons and facilities and support sports organisations and athletes. In return, they can use sports to promote their brand and create positive social impact such as raising awareness on social issues or promoting diversity and inclusion.” Udhayanidhi added that the response from the industries since the pre-launch event has been welcoming as the initiative has already received `23.5 crore in the last five days. TN chief minister MK Stalin said Dhoni has been an inspiration to millions of youth in the country, which is also why he is the ambassador for the initiative.
“We want to create more Dhonis from TN, not just in cricket but all sports,” he said.