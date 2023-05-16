Home Sport Other

Next-generation move-in Asiad squads

Apart from playing in the team event in the Classical format, they will be playing in the quicker time control (Rapid) in the individual event.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The next generation of India’s wunderkind chess prodigies — led by D Gukesh (16), R Praggnanandhaa (17) and Argun Erigaisi (19) — has long been touted as players capable of becoming world beaters. In the short-term, the three youngsters, in the company of relative veterans, P Harikrishna (37) and Vidit Gujrathi (28), will be aiming to win further gongs for India at the upcoming Asian Games. 
Erigaisi and Gujrathi will be in action across formats as well as disciplines in Hangzhou.

Apart from playing in the team event in the Classical format, they will be playing in the quicker time control (Rapid) in the individual event. Srinath Narayanan, who was a coach for the India A team in the Open category last year, returns as a coach for the Open team. He said the team’s youthfulness could give them an edge. “I think our youthfulness is something to note,” he told this daily. “It’s probably the first time that all five players (from the country) will go to a team event rated over 2700.” 

While China confirmed that newly crowned Classical champ Ding Liren will spearhead the host nation, the latter, like the Indian team, have some prodigious talents in their ranks. The reigning Olympiad champions will most likely field a full-strength squad including the likes of Nodirbek Abdusattorov. “China will be our main rivals,” Srinath said. 

Srinath opined that it’s up there with the Olympiad in terms of prestige. “You can argue that the Olympiad is the Olympics of chess but it’s also specific to chess. At the Asian Games, a medal isn’t just for yourself but you are contributing to the overall medal tally of the country in a multi-discipline event.” 

Humpyand Harika to lead women’s challenge 

In the women’s event, D Harika and Koneru Humpy, lead the challenge. The two GMs, just like in the Open category, will be supported by three youngsters, including  Savithashri Baskar, who, at 15, could be one of the youngest in the contingent. The WIM, a reigning bronze winner at the World Rapids last year, will be joined by R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal. Speaking on the make-up of both teams, AICF treasurer, Naresh Sharma said: “We have fielded the best possible team and I expect them to do well. The team is strong and we should definitely win medals.”  

Open: Team (Classical format): P Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa. Coach: Srinath Narayanan.

Open: Individuals (Rapid): Vidit and Arjun

Women: Team (Classical format) Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Bhaskar, R Vaishali. Coach: Abhijit Kunte.

Women: Individual (Rapid): Humpy and Harika

All four sections have been selected based on ratings in both formats, Classical and Rapid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp