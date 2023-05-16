Next-generation move-in Asiad squads

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The next generation of India’s wunderkind chess prodigies — led by D Gukesh (16), R Praggnanandhaa (17) and Argun Erigaisi (19) — has long been touted as players capable of becoming world beaters. In the short-term, the three youngsters, in the company of relative veterans, P Harikrishna (37) and Vidit Gujrathi (28), will be aiming to win further gongs for India at the upcoming Asian Games.

Erigaisi and Gujrathi will be in action across formats as well as disciplines in Hangzhou.

Apart from playing in the team event in the Classical format, they will be playing in the quicker time control (Rapid) in the individual event. Srinath Narayanan, who was a coach for the India A team in the Open category last year, returns as a coach for the Open team. He said the team’s youthfulness could give them an edge. “I think our youthfulness is something to note,” he told this daily. “It’s probably the first time that all five players (from the country) will go to a team event rated over 2700.”

While China confirmed that newly crowned Classical champ Ding Liren will spearhead the host nation, the latter, like the Indian team, have some prodigious talents in their ranks. The reigning Olympiad champions will most likely field a full-strength squad including the likes of Nodirbek Abdusattorov. “China will be our main rivals,” Srinath said.

Srinath opined that it’s up there with the Olympiad in terms of prestige. “You can argue that the Olympiad is the Olympics of chess but it’s also specific to chess. At the Asian Games, a medal isn’t just for yourself but you are contributing to the overall medal tally of the country in a multi-discipline event.”

Humpyand Harika to lead women’s challenge

In the women’s event, D Harika and Koneru Humpy, lead the challenge. The two GMs, just like in the Open category, will be supported by three youngsters, including Savithashri Baskar, who, at 15, could be one of the youngest in the contingent. The WIM, a reigning bronze winner at the World Rapids last year, will be joined by R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal. Speaking on the make-up of both teams, AICF treasurer, Naresh Sharma said: “We have fielded the best possible team and I expect them to do well. The team is strong and we should definitely win medals.”

Open: Team (Classical format): P Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa. Coach: Srinath Narayanan.

Open: Individuals (Rapid): Vidit and Arjun

Women: Team (Classical format) Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Bhaskar, R Vaishali. Coach: Abhijit Kunte.

Women: Individual (Rapid): Humpy and Harika

All four sections have been selected based on ratings in both formats, Classical and Rapid.

