‘Defend to win’: Craig Fulton

Personality-wise, I like to defend to win. So, I like to have our defensive structure in place because that is the first step of attacking. If you want to play counter-attacking style, that doesn’t help you if you can’t defend. But at the same time, what happens if you are 2-0 down? You can’t sit in your own half, you have to press the opposition, and put them under pressure, you need to both. I am a very forward, attacking coach, I like to score goals but I also like a solid defence. Yes, I think it will take a bit of time (if the team can adapt to his idealogy). But it’s also making sure we are harnessing the DNA of the team which is fast, skillful, counter-attacking, good set-pieces. So it has all the ingredients, it’s more a case of really being composed enough to do it, especially in offence.