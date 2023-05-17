Fouaad unhappy with selection policy, set to miss Asiad

Adding to the complexity is the fact that the riders who have met the qualification criteria set by EFI will anyway have to be flown to Europe, retrain as well as requalify with a hired horse and only then they go to China. It’s because of the very strict quarantine controls China imposes on equines from India.

“I’m not an expert on this subject but there is likely to be more or less a ban on horses going from India because India’s disease control is a concern elsewhere,” Mirza says. “So Indian riders will have to come to Europe, retrain as well as requalify with another horse while meeting the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER).”