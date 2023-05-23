Home Sport Other

Chennai to host Squash World Cup from June 13  

Apart from India, other participants include Hong Kong, China, Japan, Malaysia, Egypt, South Africa, Australia and Colombia.

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (c) unveiling the Indian team jersey in Chennai, on Monday. Also in pic are N Ramachandran (2nd R) & Joshna Chinappa | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city is set to rekindle its love affair with squash as it’s set to host the World Cup, a nine-nation event next month. The World Cup, an event last held in Chennai in 2011, will be held at the Express Avenue mall as well as the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy from June 13 to 17.

The event, considered defunct at one point of time, has been revived in a brand new avatar. “I’m delighted to announce that Chennai will once again host the SDAT-WSF Squash World Cup from June 13-17,” said N Ramachandran, vice chairman of the SDAT. Ramachandran, who is also a honorary life president of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), said the event’s revival marks ‘a new chapter in the history of our event’. He was referring to gender parity as well as the new points system (best of five gave with a race to seven), with each team comprising two men and two women. State sports 

minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who presided over the gathering, said the all glass court at EA (the mall has partnered with SRFI on earlier occasions as well) will be an ideal setting for the sport. He also handed a check worth Rs 1.5 cr to Ramachandran towards the conduct of the event.

India Matters

