Home Sport Other

Chhattisgarh: Women Karate players accuse state association chief of using obscene language 

District collector Priyanka Rishi Mahobia has constituted a three-member committee to probe the allegations.

Published: 23rd May 2023 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

self defence, karate

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PENDRA: Women karate players in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district have accused the state karate association president of using obscene language and pressurising them to choose different coaches, officials said on Tuesday.

District collector Priyanka Rishi Mahobia has constituted a three-member committee to probe the allegations, they added.

The players also accused the association's general secretary of threatening their parents and putting pressure on them to withdraw the complaint.

In the complaint submitted to the collector, the players said several tribal students have been getting training from karate trainer Ashok Verma under the government's Rani Laxmibai Atmaraksha Yojna in GPM district.

President of the Chhattisgarh Karate Association Sushil Chandra had been forcing them to get training from GPM district karate association office-bearers Manoj Yadav and Pavan Kashyap, they alleged.

The players also accused Chandra of using obscene language over the phone and talking inappropriately, officials said.

After getting a complaint on May 17, the collector constituted a three-member committee headed by Deputy Collector Richa Chandrakar to probe the allegations.

The players also submitted a memorandum to the Bilaspur collector on Monday in which they claimed that Chandra and state karate association general secretary Avinash Shetty called their parents to an eatery on Ratanpur-Kota road in Bilaspur district, and asked them to withdraw the complaint.

Earlier, GPM district karate association office-bearers Yadav and Kashyap had lodged a complaint with the collector against Verma.

Talking to reporters, Ashok Verma said the charges against him were baseless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Women karate players state association chief
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp