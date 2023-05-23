Once he fed and cleaned horses, Raju now gears up for Asiad

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From working as a groom (one who takes care of horses) to getting selected for the India team for the Asian Games, 18-year-old Raju Singh Bhadoria’s story is no less than a fairytale. His father sent him to Bhopal for a better life. He started as a groom for the horses and later started riding. Now, he is training in France.

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) recently sent a long list comprising six members including two reserve riders for eventing to the organisers. Raju, who is a starter, is the youngest in the four-member main team. Presently, training in Paris for the continental showpiece event, Raju had moved to Bhopal from his village nine years ago to lend a helping hand to his maternal uncle Arvind Singh, who takes care of horses at the Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy.

It all changed in a year when he appeared for selection trials during the talent hunt programme organised by the state academy. Since then, he has never looked back with his latest feat being selected for the national team for the Asiad scheduled in China in September-October.

“Raju hails from a nondescript Harpal Ka Pura village in Bhind (MP). His father Sujan Singh, who is a specially-abled farmer, owns a small piece of land in the village. He is youngest among three siblings (two brothers and a sister,” captain Bhagirath, chief coach at the MP Equestrian Academy, told this daily.

The intention behind sending their boy to Bhopal was that he can acquire some additional skills apart from pursuing education.

“He used to stay in a room with his uncle near the stable. Soon Raju too started feeding horses, and cleaning them which in turn helped him in knowing the equines. This proved useful when he appeared for selection trials,” he added.

Recently, the academy bought two horses — Louk (from Germany) and Mawallia (Northern Ireland) — costing around Rs 48 lakh each for its riders. Raju is training with them in France along with Apoorva Dabade, Vikas Kumar and Ashish Limaye. Rakesh Kumar and Ashish Malik are reserve riders.

“All of them left for Paris a few days ago. They will train there till August and reach China directly for the Asian Games along with their respective horses. Credit should go to the MP government as it set a precedence by preparing a roadmap till 2026 Asiad for training of its riders last year. Under the programme, it organised exposure trips for its riders including Raju. The sports department here under the minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia works like a corporate office. When it comes to an athlete and his/her preparation, no stone is left unturned. Plans are in place to provide quality training and organise as many as exposure trips as possible. It is under one of such trips that Raju went to Germany and Northern Ireland for training. He recently won a gold medal in the Eventing cross-country one-star competition in Grosbois, Paris,” the coach added.

The rider is training under Bhagirath since 2016 apart from working with a couple of foreign coaches in the national team. Reminiscing Raju’s initial years, Bhagirath said, “He was in the academy when I joined. He was competing in sub-junior events those days. There was a batch comprising three-four riders in that age group. They all made rapid strides and soon started winning medals at the national level.

Raju was one among them. The time he spent with horses when he came here helped him a lot. In equestrian competitions, your acquaintance with the horse plays a major role. Raju understood that very early. Even now, he is busy developing bonds with the two new horses. We won two silver — one each in individual and team events — last Asiad and I am hopeful Raju will continue the trend this edition as well,” signed off the coach.



